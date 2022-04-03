As drought, cold continues for Amarillo, here are some fire safety tips to keep in mind

As a part of the dry climate and cold season, Amarillo has seen a rise in fires.

Since January of this year, AFD crews have responded to 346 fires. Of those fires, 82 were structure fires, 12 were fence fires, 20 were cooking caused fires, 21 were trash fires, 23 were vehicle fires, 34 were grass fires, 76 were outside trash or waste fires, 42 were dumpster fires, and five were chimney fires, among more.

With this increase in dangerous incidents, the Amarillo Fire Department has shared some safety tips to protect your family and home, in case of a fire.

According to AFD's Community Liaison Officer Jeff Justus, many of the outside waste and dumpster fires are due to the homeless population trying to keep warm this winter.

"A lot of our fires recently have been homeless-caused fires, so I would ask people to be vigilant, aware, alert — if you see someone trespassing on an abandoned property, please call the authorities," Justus said.

In preparation during the dry season, AFD asks individuals to protect the outside of their homes by ensuring that all vegetation is trimmed down and watered if possible, to help prevent the likelihood of a fire catching near the home, as well as clearing out any debris or dry vegetation from underneath the decks or in the corners and confined spaces. AFD asks individuals to be cautious when barbecuing during windy days and to not leave it unattended.

"On the outside of your home, you want to trim all of your trees and the vegetation, bushes, shrubs, grass, clear out the gutter and any extra dry debris. That's the most crucial part of your home, in the 30-foot-radius perimeter," Justus said.

Inside the home, cautionary preparations include never using an oven or stove to heat your home, plugging in all space heaters into a wall outlet and never an extension cord, and ensuring that there is a three-foot-radius of no combustible materials surrounding the heater. If possible, use a heater with an anti-tipping function. When cooking, never leave food unattended, and do not allow a child to cook unattended. According to AFD, unattended cooking is the leading cause for house fires in Amarillo.

Regarding wildfire prevention and mindfulness, individuals are asked to ensure that there is no hanging material from your vehicle, such as chains which could cause a spark; do not throw cigarette butts out of the window; if possible, do not park a vehicle in tall grass; and be cautious if welding outside and have a fire extinguisher nearby.

In the case of a fire, AFD encourages families and individuals to practice a "ready, set, go" plan. Be ready by preparing a "go bag" that includes important documents, food, water, medicine, and first aid; create an escape plan and map out the best escape routes in case of a fire; and enact this plan in case of a fire.

"If a fire happens in your home, just get out a quickly as possible, stay out, call 911 and let us do the work. ... When we get there, our number one priority is search and rescue every time," Justus said. "Do not go back in for your pets, and ensure that you have working smoke detectors and a 'ready, set, go' plan."