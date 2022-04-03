ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Personal Income Growth Trailed Much of the U.S. in 2021

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut’s personal income growth was lower than much of the country in 2021, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. The state’s personal income—which measures earnings, transfer receipts, and property income—grew 5.8%, ranked 42 in the nation and the third lowest in the New England...

24/7 Wall St.

How Oregon’s Annual Unemployment Rate Compares to the Nation

The annual unemployment rate in the United States jumped to 8.1% in 2020, up from 3.7% in 2019, reversing a decade-long trend of falling jobless rates. The surge was largely attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to contain the spread of the virus. However, as public policy priorities have shifted away from COVID-19 precautions […]
Motley Fool

These U.S. States Have the Lowest Flat State Income Tax Rates

Some states have a flat income tax rate that applies to all residents regardless of income. Colorado, Kentucky, and Michigan all make the list for lowest flat state income tax rates. Paying state and federal taxes on earned income is the norm for many Americans. But tax rates can differ...
Money

11 U.S. Cities Where Home Prices Rose More Than 20% in a Year

The housing market is burning hotter and hotter — especially in parts of the U.S. known for hot weather. Home prices across the United States rose 19.2% on an annual basis in January, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, and prices are up much higher in Sunbelt cities like Phoenix and Tampa.
CBS News

Home prices have jumped 19% across the U.S., and far more in other markets

The average price of a home is surging in cities across the U.S., with places like Phoenix, Tampa and Miami seeing an especially sharp jump. Home prices in 20 major cities rose 19% in January from a year ago, according to the latest S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index. Residential real estate costs have continued to climb because of a shortage of homes on the market and pent-up demand from buyers as COVID-19 loosens its grip on the U.S.
The Atlantic

Why U.S. Population Growth Is Collapsing

Sign up for Derek’s newsletter here. The U.S. population grew at the slowest pace in history in 2021, according to census data released last week. That news sounds extreme, but it’s on trend. First came 2020, which saw one of the lowest U.S. population-growth rates ever. And now we have 2021 officially setting the all-time record.
CBS News

Jobless rate dips to 3.6% as U.S. employers added 431,000 jobs in March

The U.S. job market powered on in March, with robust hiring pulling the unemployment rate close to its pre-pandemic level. Payrolls grew by 431,000 in March, driven by increased hiring in leisure and hospitality as well as professional and business services, the Labor Department reported Friday. The unemployment rate fell...
Axios Des Moines

Iowa's household income sees modest growth

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosIowans grew marginally wealthier in the second half of the last decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state's median household income rose from $59,769 between 2011-15 to $61,836 between 2016 and 2020.The big picture: That was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles and followed The Great Recession. The boom ended in spring 2020 as COVID spread, writes Axios' Mike Allen.The nation's median household income, which had been $59,000 from 2011 to 2015, rose to $65,000 from 2016 to 2020.The growth coincides with a rise in educational attainment levels, as well as a significant drop in poverty levels nationwide — 15.5% to 12.8%.Zoom in: In the Des Moines metro, fast-growing Warren County saw the biggest gains in median household income at a 25% increase, growing from $64,000 to $80,000.
freightwaves.com

Is latest jobs report a sign of weaker freight market?

After 21 consecutive months of increases, the number of truck transportation jobs in the United States took a downward turn in March. The seasonally adjusted figures for total jobs in the truck transportation sector came in at 1,550,800 jobs. That marked a decline of 4,900 jobs. It’s the first time since April 2020, when the economy was collapsing due to the full-blown start of the pandemic, that the month-to-month figures showed a decline.
