Personal Income Growth Trailed Much of the U.S. in 2021

Data: American Community Survey; Map: Jared Whalen/AxiosIowans grew marginally wealthier in the second half of the last decade, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state's median household income rose from $59,769 between 2011-15 to $61,836 between 2016 and 2020.The big picture: That was the final stretch of the longest expansion in the history of U.S. business cycles and followed The Great Recession. The boom ended in spring 2020 as COVID spread, writes Axios' Mike Allen.The nation's median household income, which had been $59,000 from 2011 to 2015, rose to $65,000 from 2016 to 2020.The growth coincides with a rise in educational attainment levels, as well as a significant drop in poverty levels nationwide — 15.5% to 12.8%.Zoom in: In the Des Moines metro, fast-growing Warren County saw the biggest gains in median household income at a 25% increase, growing from $64,000 to $80,000.

IOWA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO