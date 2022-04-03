ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pedestrian struck and killed in KCMO Saturday night

By Jackson Hicks
KCTV 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person has died after they were struck by a car Saturday night in...

www.kctv5.com

KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died in a crash in Overland Park on Tuesday night, according to the police department. They say the crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Foster Street just before 8:15 p.m. On a map, it appears that Foster Street turns into...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
KMOV

Three shot at North City funeral home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people were shot at a funeral home in North City Saturday afternoon, police tell News 4. The shooting happened near the intersection of Cote Brilliante and Union around 1:45 p.m. The three people shot were in a vehicle which was in the parking lot of the funeral home when people approached from behind and fired shots.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS LA

Man who walked away after being struck by hit-and-run driver found dead on Van Nuys sidewalk

Help is needed to find the vehicle that fatally struck a man whose body was found on a sidewalk overnight in Van Nuys hours later.A collision was reported at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near Victory Boulevard and Kester Avenue. The vehicle had been going east on Victory when it hit a pedestrian, and did not stop to help the man.Bystanders tried to help the seriously injured pedestrian, but he refused their assistance, got up and walked south through an alley from the crash scene, according to police. LAPD officers responded to the scene, but did not find anyone in connection...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
St. Joseph Post

Police ID Kansas woman who died during house party

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (AP) — Police in Overland Park are investigating the shooting death of a woman over the weekend. Police say the shooting was reported around 6 a.m. Sunday at a house in Overland Park. Police say that officers arrived at the home to find that the woman had been taken by family members to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Independent

Wrongfully convicted man sues Kansas county for $93 million

A Kansas man who served 23 years in prison for a double murder he did not commit is seeking $93 million in damages from the county where he was convicted and a former detective he says framed him. Lamonte McIntyre, 45, and his mother allege in a lawsuit filed in 2018 that the Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, is responsible for the actions of former Kansas City, Kansas, police detective Roger Golubski and other officers involved in his prosecution.A federal judge on Thursday set a Nov. 7 trial for the civil case. The Unified Government...
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 11500 block of Holiday Drive. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police say a man was found in the parking lot of an apartment. Emergency responders rendered aid to him,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS

