Click here to read the full article. Estelle Harris, best known for playing Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, died of natural causes on Saturday at the age of 93, days shy of her 94th birthday. “It is with the greatest remorse and sadness to announce that Estelle Harris has passed on this evening at 6:25 pm,” Harris’ son Glenn said in a statement to our sister site Deadline. “Her kindness, passion, sensitivity, humor, empathy and love were practically unrivaled, and she will be terribly missed by all those who knew her.” Having entered the business later in life after raising children, Harris started...

