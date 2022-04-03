ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petersburg, IN

Petersburg Fire Department Extinguishes Fire on Fire Escape

By Marisa Patwa
wevv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Petersburg Fire Department responded to a fire that started...

www.wevv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Fire crews extinguish house fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo firefighters extinguished a fire at an unoccupied home last night. Crews were sent at 10:00 p.m. to the home at 3610 NE 24th. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the home, and AFD said they were able to quickly bring the fire under control. The...
AMARILLO, TX
WTAJ

Crews extinguish Saturday house fire in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Crews worked to extinguish a house fire that broke out Saturday afternoon in Blair County. The Duncansville Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a dwelling fire located in the area of 16th Street at 12:46 p.m., according to a Facebook post. Upon arrival, smoke and fire could be seen coming from […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
Connecticut Post

Firefighters extinguish Derby basement fire

DERBY — A basement fire in a city home was extinguished Sunday night with the help of firefighters from surrounding towns, according to officials. Fire units were sent to a Chapel Street residence in the area of Elm Street around 6:20 p.m. for a reported structure fire. Arriving crews found heavy smoke coming from the home.
DERBY, CT
FOX59

Semi driver arrested after fatal crash in Tipton Co.

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Tipton County have arrested an Ohio man in connection to a deadly crash on U.S. 31. According to investigators, Bruce Patterson, 22, of Uhrichsville, Ohio, was driving a semi tractor-trailer on U.S. 31. They say as Patterson approached the traffic light at 31 and Division Road, the light turned […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Petersburg, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Petersburg, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
FOX59

I-65 murder suspect arrested in Texas after body found in Ind.

A Florida man was arrested for murder in connection to a man’s body being found on I-65 in White County earlier in March, according to Indiana State Police. On March 8, police were called to a stretch of I-65 (187.5 mile marker) just south of the State Road 18 exit in the Brookston area. Cleanup […]
WHITE COUNTY, IN
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WTHI

Local 22-year-old faces drug charges

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) A search warrant in this Wabash Valley city leads to several charges for a 22-year old. Over in Vincennes, Ashlea Boatwright is now facing several drug-related charges. The Vincennes Police Department says this happened at 5:30 p.m. Friday night. This was at the 200 block of North...
VINCENNES, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire On Fire#On Liberty#Fire Fighters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Wave 3

Indiana officials continue search for missing 26-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana officials have asked for the public’s help in tracking down missing 26-year-old man. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Ceaser’s Casino in Elizabeth, Ind. Eaton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a...
ELIZABETH, IN
WANE 15

FWPD raid of southwest side home nets arrests, drugs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Four amaureyia Graves women and a man were arrested after Fort Wayne Police raided a southwest side home and found drugs, needles, scales and cash Friday. Members of the department’s vice and narcotics division along with the Emergency Services Team – essentially the department’s SWAT team – served a warrant […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy