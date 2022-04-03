BRAINTREE – Specialists from the Massachusetts National Guard briefed municipal officials on cybersecurity.

The briefing, held at the Braintree National Guard Armory, was hosted by state Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, who is the Senate chair of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

The National Guard has become a first responder to cyberattacks in recent years. Timilty said by engaging the guard's cybersecurity team, municipalities will be better able to defend themselves from attack.

"We have seen cities and towns, as well as other government agencies, hit very recently by malicious hackers," Timilty said. "It is my hope that by introducing city and town leaders to the Massachusetts National Guard cyber team that we can eliminate the risk of dangerous and expensive cyberattacks."

Adjutant Gen. Gary W. Keefe welcomed the attendees to the session. Lt. Col. Karmin Ng, the guard's chief information officer, outlined the cybersecurity services the guard offers.

Officials from Timilty's Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth Senate district were invited to attend the program, which was held Wednesday. Attendees included select board and town council members, town managers, school superintendents and information technology directors.

The district is made up of Avon, Braintree, Canton, Easton, East Bridgewater, Milton, Randolph, Sharon, Stoughton and West Bridgewater.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Municipal officials attend cybersecurity briefing from Massachusetts National Guard