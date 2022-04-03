ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Municipal officials attend cybersecurity briefing from Massachusetts National Guard

By Patriot Ledger Staff
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 1 day ago

BRAINTREE  – Specialists from the Massachusetts National Guard briefed municipal officials on cybersecurity.

The briefing, held at the Braintree National Guard Armory, was hosted by state Sen. Walter Timilty, D-Milton, who is  the Senate chair of the Legislature's Joint Committee on Public Safety and Homeland Security.

Banh mi in Braintree: Vietnamese sandwiches stuffed with all the fixings at new eatery

The National Guard has become a first responder to cyberattacks in recent years.  Timilty said by engaging the guard's cybersecurity team, municipalities will be better able to defend themselves from attack.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZLX34_0ey7amFb00

"We have seen cities and towns, as well as other government agencies, hit very recently by malicious hackers," Timilty said. "It is my hope that by introducing city and town leaders to the Massachusetts National Guard cyber team that we can eliminate the risk of dangerous and expensive cyberattacks."

Feeding frenzy: South Shore shoppers have their pick of grocery stores on Route 53

Adjutant Gen.  Gary W. Keefe welcomed the attendees to the session. Lt. Col. Karmin Ng, the guard's chief information officer, outlined the cybersecurity services the guard offers.

Officials from Timilty's Norfolk, Bristol and Plymouth Senate district were invited to attend the program, which was held Wednesday.  Attendees included select board and town council members, town managers, school superintendents and information technology directors.

The district is made up of Avon, Braintree, Canton, Easton, East Bridgewater, Milton, Randolph, Sharon, Stoughton and West Bridgewater.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Municipal officials attend cybersecurity briefing from Massachusetts National Guard

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Coastal Communities Struggling To Find Summer Employees

CAPE COD (CBS) — There is a secret behind a successful summer for your favorite beach town. Seasonal workers typically pour into our area from around the world to help local businesses keep up with demand. There is concern amongst coastal community leaders that this season, the well is running dry. “Historically, that workforce was a college workforce, but a number of factors changed,” said State Senator Julian Cyr. He represents Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and most of Cape Cod. “Whether you are a person looking to make a life here for the season or year-round, you can’t find housing.” Senator Cyr said demand for...
MassLive.com

‘We have to be proactive’: Municipal leaders attending summit to combat rising antisemitism, commemorate Holocaust in Massachusetts

Whenever Deborah Coltin confronts the latest jarring incident of a swastika defacing a public playground, or a middle school bathroom, or a student’s personal notebook, she feels a strong conviction in her “heart of hearts” that the young perpetrator has scant understanding of the symbol linked to Nazi Germany and the slaughter of six million Jews.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Canton, MA
City
Stoughton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
East Bridgewater, MA
City
West Bridgewater, MA
City
Milton, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
Milton, MA
Government
Braintree, MA
Government
City
Braintree, MA
Turnto10.com

Warwick woman faces accessory charge in Brockton killing

The Plymouth County district attorney said Wednesday that a Rhode Island woman was one of two people arrested in Virginia in connection with a fatal shooting in Brockton. Prosecutors said 24-year-old Brima Koroma of Boston was shot to death Tuesday afternoon on East Street. The district attorney's office said two...
BROCKTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#The National Guard#Vietnamese
Chris Young

3 Breathtaking Massachusetts Beaches

While the beaches in Massachusetts are no not as famous as the ones in Florida or in North Carolina, they sure are worth exploring. In fact, many prefer to spend their holiday in Massachusetts because it's less crowded than Florida, for example. On top of that, it can be a lot more cheaper. Whether you are one of the lucky people who actually live in Massachusetts or you simply enjoy spending your summer here, we have put together a list of 3 beautiful beaches that you should definitely explore next time you are in the area. Here are our top picks when it comes to wonderful beaches in Massachusetts:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Massachusetts Senate passes CROWN Act

BOSTON, Mass. — On Thursday, the Massachusetts State Senate unanimously passed the Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair (CROWN) Act. This bill prohibits discrimination based on natural and protective hairstyles in places of work and school-related organizations. The CROWN Act ensures that discrimination based on one’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

Cleanup Underway At Homeless Encampment Along Charles River In Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A cleanup crew spent Wednesday on the Cambridge side of the Charles River banks near the Boston University bridge. It’s a spot where one day earlier, WBZ exposed a homeless encampment with tents. Massachusetts State Police say they provided security detail for a company hired by the state Department of Conservation and Recreation. Crews dressed in protective gear were seen hauling piles to a dumpster on the side of the road Wednesday. Cambridge city leaders say the number of unhoused people in their city has gone up, especially since neighboring Boston dismantled tents in the area known as “Mass and Cass” several months ago. During an interview in Central Square Tuesday, a Cambridge City Councilor and WBZ videographer were assaulted, allegedly by a homeless man. Cambridge Police now say that man is facing assault and battery charges. DCR did not respond to inquiries from WBZ about why the clean-up effort was underway a day after the story aired.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Metro News

West Virginia National Guard draws down service members from COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard has announced preparations to draw down service members from COVID-19 response and state hospital support, as March marks the two-year anniversary of the mission. At the direction of Gov. Jim Justice and in conjunction with the Joint Interagency Task Force, the...
MILITARY
CBS Boston

Remains Of Revere Airman Killed In Romania During WWII Returned To Massachusetts

REVERE (CBS) — The body of a World War II airman who was killed in Romania is now back home in Massachusetts. The remains of Army Air Force Staff Sergeant Charles McMackin arrived at Logan Airport overnight. Sgt. McMackin was 26 years old when his plane was hit in 1943. His remains were not identified until DNA tests were run in 2017. State and local police, along with elected officials were among those waiting in Revere to pay their respects.
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
Boston

Mass. General Brigham nixes suburban expansion plan

The decision follows word that the Department of Public Health wouldn’t endorse the projects. Mass. General Brigham said Friday it’s pulling a proposal to build two new outpatient surgical centers outside Boston, and expand a third, reportedly due to a lack of support from the Department of Public Health.
BOSTON, MA
Patriot Ledger

Patriot Ledger

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Quincy, MA from The Patriot Ledger.

 http://patriotledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy