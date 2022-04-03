ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Lawmakers discussing Maryland's congressional map as time winds down on Session 2022

By Morning Show Producer
foxbaltimore.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WBFF) — As we enter into the last full week of the Maryland General Assembly session, time is winding down for lawmakers in Annapolis to get bills passed. But lawmakers continue to hit roadblocks, including with their redrawn congressional maps. Now one political analyst says that could...

foxbaltimore.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Delegate Kathy Szeliga (R-Harford and Baltimore County) sent a letter to Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday urging him to send relief payments of $500 – $1,000 to Maryland taxpayers. Today, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced revenue estimates creating a record-high $7 billion surplus.  “With huge and growing surpluses in the Maryland state budget, I continue […] The post Delegate Szeliga Urges Gov. Hogan to Send $1,000 Relief Payments to Maryland Taxpayers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
WTOP

Maryland will close gas stations that fail to drop prices, Franchot says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Peter V.R. Franchot (D), Maryland’s chief tax collector, said on Friday that “the hammer” will fall on gas station owners who fail to lower fuel prices during the state’s 30-day gas tax “holiday.”
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annapolis, MD
Government
City
Annapolis, MD
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jaymi Sterling, Daughter Of Gov. Hogan, Announces Run For State’s Attorney Of St. Mary’s County

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Career prosecutor Jaymi Sterling, who is the daughter of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, announced she has filed for State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County. Currently an Assistant State’s Attorney in Anne Arundel County, Sterling is making a bid to head the office she left amid controversy nearly over a year ago. A Deputy State’s Attorney in St. Mary’s County at the time, Sterling cited questionable practices in her September 30, 2020 resignation letter. “In my most recent role as the Deputy State’s Attorney, I uncovered questionable financial and personnel practices.  I took action to make sure these practices were reported to the appropriate authorities,” Sterling said. “In response, the State’s Attorney immediately demoted me for reporting these irregularities.” “It is clear to me that I have an ethical and moral obligation to leave the office,” she continued. “I look back with pride on nearly a decade of pursuing justice for the citizens of St. Mary’s County.  I am sad that I have no choice but to resign.” Excited and proud of my daughter, Jaymi! https://t.co/Qm0KhTz1wL — Larry Hogan (@LarryHogan) March 16, 2022      
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
SFGate

Hogan endorses Kelly Schulz for governor of Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan endorsed Kelly Schulz on Tuesday to be the state’s next governor. Hogan, a term-limited Republican, endorsed the former state lawmaker who led two different departments in his administration during an event in Annapolis. Schulz is running for the GOP’s nomination...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX 43

Homeowners could get up to $50,000 to make repairs under proposed bill

LANCASTER, Pa. — Newly proposed legislation is taking aim at blight and hundreds of thousands of homes in desperate need of repair and weatherization. The Whole-Home Repairs Act would create a program to assess home repair needs and find contractors and community organizations to perform the repairs. Homeowners would be granted up to $50,000 for each unit. Small landlords would be granted a forgivable $50,000 loan per unit.
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Larry Hogan
Salon

Democrat calls out Kyrsten Sinema for "directly enabling" new GOP voter purge law in Arizona

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema faced fresh backlash from civil rights groups on Wednesday after the Republican governor of her home state of Arizona signed into law a bill that could purge hundreds of thousands of voters from the rolls.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Baltimore#Crime#The Court Of Appeals#Republicans
wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby Hit With Superseding Indictment

Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby is currently embroiled in a legal battle that ramped up last week after facing indictment earlier in the year. Federal prosecutors unveiled a superseding indictment to bolster their case against Mosby, who is charged with perjury and making false claims on her mortgage applications.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios Charlotte

North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure

A new congressional map imposed by the courts on Feb. 23 has reinvigorated liberals in North Carolina, a state where GOP legislative dominance has reigned for nearly two decades. Why it matters: North Carolina has been the battleground for legal fights over disenfranchisement over the past decade, and its broader history in that area is […] The post North Carolina’s new congressional maps give Democrats hope — and pressure appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy