The cities where home prices have more than tripled since 2000

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — The Inland Empire, once the most affordable place to own a home in Southern California, has officially joined the rest of the state with home prices topping $600,000. The median price of an existing, single-family home in Riverside County was $605,030 in February, up from $590,000 in January and $519,000 a year ago, the California Association of Realtors said on Tuesday. Statewide, the average median home price is up to $771,270, up from $765,610 in January, and $699,000 in January of 2021. In another metric, the number of homes in California worth a million dollars or more has nearly...

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA ・ 19 DAYS AGO