ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Suburban company provides employment opportunities for people with autism

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30G5wG_0ey7Z4nN00

April is National Autism Awareness Month, celebrating the differences and promoting acceptance of autistic individuals around us.

Studies show adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder struggle with unemployment or under employment at an alarmingly high rate. According to a study by the A.J. Drexel Autism Institute, young adults with autism had the lowest rate of employment compared to their peers.

"While 58% of those on the autism spectrum ever worked during their early 20s, over 90% of young adults with emotional disturbance, speech impairment, or learning disability ever worked, as well as 74% of young adults with intellectual disability," the report said.

Dave Friedman is the CEO and founder of AutonomyWorks , an organization in the Chicago suburbs working to create jobs for the more than one million potential workers with Autism Spectrum Disorders. AutonomyWorks leverages the unique talents and abilities of people with autism to provide their clients with essential services. Their mission: to change the way the world views people with autism.

Friedman tell us more about how his company is helping to bridge the opportunity gap for people with autism.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago

78K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

22M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WKRC

Long COVID: New study shows 3 symptoms likely to linger

CINCINNATI (WKRC) — A new study indicates the "long haul" for COVID-19 long-haulers may be a lot longer than previously thought. As the world learns more about the aftermath of COVID-19, new research shows there are three symptoms likely to linger. They include:. Sleep issues. Difficulty with concentration. Simple...
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Suburbs#Autonomyworks#Autism Spectrum Disorders
thefreshtoast.com

This Behavior Can Be An Early Sign Of Dementia

Dementia is a cluster of conditions that affect older adults, with risks increasing as people age. Researchers now say this is a sign you may develop it. Dementia is a common concern for people over the age of 65. The condition, which is often confused with the normal symptoms of aging, affects 2 out of every 100 adults. Now, a new study has found a link between the condition and excessive naps.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
DoYouRemember?

Why Do Human Beings Become So Fragile After Age 65?

It turns out that there is a specific and scientific reason for why a human being can become so fragile and even frail after age 65. A study published by the team from the Andalusian Centre of Developmental Biology (CABD) in the publication Antioxidants has shown that a deficiency of Q10 coenzyme is directly linked to aging. This can then generate an energy insufficiency that is related to mitochondrial conditions, cardiac diseases, strokes, and neurodegenerative pathologies, such as Alzheimer’s disease.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Joel Eisenberg

When a Grieving Adult Child Cuts Off a Dying Parent’s Family and Friends From Communication

Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
deseret.com

This COVID-19 symptom is an early sign of infection

The novel coronavirus continues to circulate around the country, infecting thousands of people even as restrictions have ended across multiple states. What to know: Getting infected with COVID-19 is still possible in the United States, despite high levels of natural immunity and protection from COVID-19 vaccines. Symptoms: Dr. Allison Arwady,...
CHICAGO, IL
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
World Economic Forum

Scientists find a link between Alzheimer's disease and sleep patterns

US scientists have found evidence in mice that the cells which help keep the brain healthy and prevent Alzheimer’s disease follow a circadian rhythm. Our circadian rhythm is a natural, internal process that follows a 24-hour cycle. It controls everything from sleep, digestion, appetite and even immunity. Disruption to...
SCIENCE
ohmymag.co.uk

Stroke: This commonly prescribed drug can triple your risk

Researchers from Bordeaux University have found that anti-nausea drugs could increase your risk of experiencing an ischaemic stroke. According to the NHS, ischaemic strokes are the most common type of stroke. They happen when a blood clot blocks the flow of blood and oxygen to the brain. What are antidopaminergic...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Centra

Asperger’s Syndrome: What is Ongoing Traumatic Relationship Syndrome?

If you’re giving all your energy and support but you still feel invisible to your partner, you may be experiencing ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome. Ongoing traumatic relationship syndrome (OTRS) is a dynamic that can occur between a person with Asperger’s syndrome (AS) and someone without AS who is close to them. This person can be a spouse or a close family relative — like a parent or child.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
LIVESTRONG.com

3 Things Diabetes Doctors Do Every Day for Healthy Blood Sugar

Diabetes affects your body's ability to use glucose, aka sugar. That's why, if you have the condition — or its precursor, prediabetes — it's important to keep your blood sugar levels in check to avoid complications. Watching your diet, getting regular exercise and sticking to your medication routine...
HEALTH
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Utilize Trauma Bonding To Control Victims

When I was in several abusive relationships, I was logically aware that they were abusive and unhealthy. Even when I felt like I was dying inside I kept choosing to stay with my abusers. I had several relationships that involved this strange bond but the worst was with my ex that was a narcissist.
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
78K+
Followers
11K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy