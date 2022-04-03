ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Early-morning shootings Sunday injure three in Providence, one critically

By G. Wayne Miller, The Providence Journal
 1 day ago
PROVIDENCE — Gunfire early Sunday morning in the Elmwood neighborhood injured three people, Providence Police said. One victim, a 29-year-old man, is in critical condition at Rhode Island Hospital while the other two, both women, are in stable condition, according to a communication from Cmdr. Thomas Verdi.

A patrol narrative provided by police states that two officers at about 2:13 a.m. “responded to 30 Lenox Avenue for the report of shots fired.”

Upon arriving, according to the narrative, the officers found a blue Honda Accord with Massachusetts plates in the road. A 29-year-old man, a passenger in the car,had suffered “apparent gunshot wounds to his groin area and stomach.” The 24-year-old male driver was uninjured and brought the victim to Rhode Island Hospital, according to police.

The officers also discovered a parked second car with Massachusetts plates with “three apparent bullet holes on the passenger side of the vehicle,” according to the patrol narrative.

Police then “located two additional victims,” later described as a 25-year-old woman who “was observed to have an apparent gunshot wound to her right thigh and left foot.” The second woman, 22, “was observed to have an apparent gunshot wound to her right calf,” the narrative states. Both were transported to Rhode island Hospital by Providence rescue.

Police have not yet publicly identified any of the three shooting victims.

Last month:Gunshot through window of patient's room at Rhode Island Hospital

Cranston Police:Cranston leads the state in confiscating firearms under RI's red flag law

The patrol narrative concludes that “while canvassing the area, police observed 9 spent shell casings along the intersection of Lenox Avenue and Emerson Street and a large pool of blood in front of 30 Lenox Avenue…”

“No one has been apprehended,” Verdi said in his communication. “Detectives are investigating.”

The incident followed a shooting late Friday night outside the Wonderland Gentlemen’s Club on Allens Avenue that left a 30-year-old man in critical condition. The shooting prompted an emergency licensing hearing on Saturday and a temporary shutdown order.

