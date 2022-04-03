ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

1 dead, 5 injured in 4 separate shootings in Minneapolis

Titusville Herald
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police on Sunday were investigating multiple shootings overnight that left one man dead and five people injured in four separate incidents. Police say two people are in custody. The first shooting was reported...

www.titusvilleherald.com

