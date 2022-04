The divorce between Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and the youngest of his six wives, Princess Haya Bint al-Hussein, has been among the most high-profile separation cases of recent years, culminating in the sheikh being ordered to pay her a record £554 million settlement last year. Now, another chapter of their legal tussle has come to a close, as Dubai’s ruler has been denied legal responsibility for his two children with Princess Haya.

