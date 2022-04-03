City councilman Nicholas Bankston discusses build back Columbus

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former member of the Shreveport City Council has died. Not only was Ron Webb a city councilman, but he was also Caddo Parish commissioner. He was elected to the Caddo Parish Commission in 1995 and served District 11. In 2006, Webb became a councilperson for District E. He served with the city council from 2006 to 2014.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Crew play by play announcer Neil Sika explains what Federico Higuaín meant to the crew and what fans can expect with Good Day Columbus’ Maria Durant and Jackie Orozco. Federico Higuaín plans to sign a one day contract to retire as member...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Brecksville Mayor Jerry Hruby testified Monday in the trial of former Councilman Jack Petsche that he asked the Ohio Ethics Commission to investigate Petsche for voting on two ordinances to help fund the construction of a new police station when his roofing company was a subcontractor on the project.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Five new school buildings could be coming to Columbus City Schools district by 2027. After a year-long process that included community input, the district proposed recommendations for the construction of five school sites at a meeting Thursday, according to a news release. Among the steps in the process would be a […]
COLUMBUS, Ga (WTVM) - The police department and the sheriff’s office aren’t the only ones trying to make our city safer. The crime-fighting initiative known as ‘Cure Violence’ gave an update at the Columbus City Council meeting last night. A program representative said after the assessment...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Athens County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found Wednesday in the Hocking River near Nelsonville. At about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, a deceased male was found by kayakers on the Hocking River. The body was found near the Athens-Hocking County line so...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus residents are fed up with the unsightly illegal dumping in the city's alleyways. Now, city leaders and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers s are cracking down and they hope to put a stop to illegal dumping. "Our neighborhoods are not dumping grounds. If you choose to...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Law enforcement agencies from around Ohio are paying tribute to Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. Francis was killed Thursday morning by suspects involved in a high-speed chase on I-75 in Hancock County. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said he was struck by the fleeing vehicle while attempting to deploy stop sticks.
REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Worries are returning for those living at Shepard's Mobile Home Park in Reynoldsburg as they now know they must be out within the next 60 days. "I don't like asking for help. It's my pride," said grandmother Melinda Johnson who has lived at the park for nearly 20 years. "Now, I know I can't do it alone and I need help."
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Black Softball Circuit is returning to Columbus for the first time in 13 years with the two-day event being held at Berliner Park on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3. BSC president Nichol Poyntz spoke with NBC4i digital sports reporter Justin Holbrock about...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Drug Enforcement Administration will hold a briefing Wednesday afternoon to share the latest on the DEA One Pill Can Kill counterfeit pill campaign. Columbus District Office Assistant Special Agent in Charge Michelle Spahn will also provide an update on seizure statistics and drug-trafficking trends...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Eliminating poverty through opportunities. A local group is pushing to pull families out of hard times. The non-profit, 'Columbus Works' is focused on providing job resources for those needing a hand up. The team at 'Columbus Works' is on a real mission to change lives...
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - An update for you now on our March Good Morning Give Back organization... Donations are coming in for the teddy bear fundraising campaign put on by the Knights of Columbus in Sleepy Eye. It’s meant to support two-year-old Ellanor Siefkes, who was diagnosed with Severe...
BLUFFTON, Ohio (WSYX) — The Bluffton community held a vigil Friday in honor of fallen police officer Dominic Francis. “As we are searching for answers, and we’re not sure what God’s will was, they took him away from us, we will remember him for all the good times,” Bluffton Police Chief Ryan Burkholder said.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill to allow nearly any Ohioan to carry a firearm without training or a permit. Senate Bill 215 eliminates the requirement for training and a permit to carry a concealed firearm. Under the legislation, qualifying adults can carry a...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Facing a midnight deadline, the Ohio Redistricting Commission passed new Senate and House district maps, but not ones made by two independent mapmakers. The maps the commission passed with a 4-3 vote. Auditor Keith Faber was the lone Republican to vote against the maps. Commission...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city leaders will hold a Downtown Columbus Comeback Celebration on Monday morning, to preview upcoming events and next steps for the heart of the city. Many local businesses said they've already notice the comeback, and are ready for the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Pickerington High School North principal Mark Ulbrich has resigned from his position. The Pickerington Local School's Board of Education accepted Ulbrich's resignation Monday night. His resignation is effective as of Monday. Mark Ulbrich Resignation Letter by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. Ulbrich was placed on administrative leave...
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Students at Stivers School for the Arts in Dayton held a walkout Friday to oppose anti-LGBTQ+ legislation. The walkout was organized by Senior Roxy Rhynard and 8th grader Phoenix Turner. Dayton Public Schools says the students reached out to the school and district to plan the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Comprehensive Transplant Center kicked off its 14th annual Buckeye Pinwheel Planting and Transport Reunion on Sunday. Hundreds of people gathered outside the medical center to help plant 11,500 pinwheels. The event is celebrated to honor former transplant patients,...
