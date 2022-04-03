City councilman Nicholas Bankston discusses build back Columbus

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (WSYX) — Worries are returning for those living at Shepard's Mobile Home Park in Reynoldsburg as they now know they must be out within the next 60 days. "I don't like asking for help. It's my pride," said grandmother Melinda Johnson who has lived at the park for nearly 20 years. "Now, I know I can't do it alone and I need help."

