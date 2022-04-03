Mama June’s daughter Pumpkin pregnant, expecting twins: report

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon’s brood is growing.

The 22-year-old daughter of reality star June “Mama June” Shannon is reportedly expecting twins with her husband, Joshua Efird.

The “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alum is pregnant with a boy and a girl, sources close to Pumpkin told TMZ.

Pumpkin is approximately six months along with a due date around June 18, the outlet reports.

A rep for Pumpkin did not immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

The “Mama June: From Not to Hot” star – who wed Efird in 2018 – is already a mom to daughter Ella, 4, and son Bentley, whom she welcomed just eight months ago.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon is reportedly pregnant and expecting twins with husband Joshua Efird.Instagram

Pumpkin announced Bentley’s birth with a sweet Instagram snap in July 2021.

“After being admitted into the hospital last night at 2-3 centimeters with heavy contractions our baby boy has finally made his debut,” she wrote at the time.

“Everyone meet Bentley Jameson Efird weighing 7 pounds 10 ounces @official_josh_efird.”

She and Joshua Efird share Ella, 4, and Bentley, 8 months. Instagram

Fans of the longtime reality TV family learned of the baby’s gender during an episode of their WeTV show.

“It’s gonna get a lot crazier,” Pumpkin teased.

Pumpkin will reportedly give birth over the summer, less than one year after welcoming her son.Instagram

News of Pumpkin’s reported third pregnancy comes just days after her mother sparked engagement rumors.

Mama June, 42, was seen jewelry shopping with her boyfriend, Justin Stroud, 34, at an Alabama mall last week, pics obtained by Page Six revealed.

The reality star is the big sister of Alana Thompson, aka Honey Boo Boo.zz/John Nacion/STAR MAX/IPx

She was all smiles as they browsed a Kay Jewelers Store in Auburn, before dancing outside together, according to one onlooker.

The outing came less than two weeks after Stroud was released from prison , having spent nearly one month behind bars. He was arrested in Boca Raton, Fla., on a warrant relating to past drug charges in February.

June is also mom to daughters Alana “Honey Boo Boo,” 16, Jessica, 25, and Anna, 27.