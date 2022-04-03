ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

GRAPHIC: SC wildlife agents use dead eagle’s photo to ask to stop litter

By Patrick Phillips
live5news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSUMTER, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - South Carolina wildlife officers are using the recent death of a bald eagle to remind people that illegal dumping can have unintended consequences. The...

www.live5news.com

