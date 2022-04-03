Brunswick High seniors named 2022 Georgia Scholars

Brunswick High School

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — Brunswick High School seniors Liam Nunn and Keon Shaw have made a very selective list of 216 recognized seniors statewide.

Through the Georgia Scholar program, the Georgia Department of Education identifies and honors high school seniors who have achieved excellence in school and community life.

Students eligible for Georgia Scholar recognition are high school seniors who exhibit excellence in all phases of school life, in community activities and in the home.

Georgia Scholars are students who have carried exemplary course loads during their four years of high school, performed excellently in all courses, successfully participated in interscholastic events at their schools and in their communities and assumed active roles in extracurricular activities sponsored by their schools.

“I offer my sincere congratulations to the 2022 Georgia Scholar honorees,” Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These students have worked hard, became leaders in their schools and communities and taken advantage of the opportunities offered in Georgia public schools. I wish them well as they embark on their next steps after high school and know they’ll continue to make us all proud.”

The program is coordinated by GaDOE’s Office of Communication in partnership with local school districts and schools.

Each Georgia Scholar receives a seal for their diploma.

