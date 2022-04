ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Six people from two units are safe, but displaced Friday after an apartment fire in Cave Spring. According to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue, crews responded around 4:40 p.m. to 4200 St. David Court for a report of a commercial structure fire. They found heavy smoke leaving the back of a third-floor unit and declared the situation a working fire.

CAVE SPRING, VA ・ 16 DAYS AGO