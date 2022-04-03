ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Don Orsillo pays tribute to Jerry Remy ahead of first MLB season without him

By Trevor Hass
Boston
Boston
 1 day ago

Orsillo and Remy called Red Sox games together for 15 seasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ARKFY_0ey7WN1C00
Don Orsillo and Jerry Remy were longtime broadcast partners. The Boston Globe

Don Orsillo shared a heartfelt message Friday in honor of his longtime friend and broadcast partner Jerry Remy, who died this past October following an extended battle with lung cancer.

“Having trouble coming to terms with the fact that I am about to do my first Major League season without the friendship and guidance of this guy. #Remy2RIP #MissYouEveryday

Orsillo and Remy spent 15 years together calling Red Sox games. It’s clear Orsillo, now the play-by-play announcer for the San Diego Padres, will always cherish the time he spent with Remy.

The Red Sox will wear No. 2 patches all season to honor Remy. They’ll also hold a special ceremony prior to their April 20 game against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Spun

Yankees, Mets Reportedly Agree To Rare Trade

A couple of New York baseball players will be hopping on a different subway to get to work this season. In a rare swap between the rival ballclubs, the Mets traded one of their right-handed arms to the Yankees in exchange for a lefty hurler. Per the New York Post‘s...
MLB
FanSided

Mets: 3 pitchers to sign after Jacob deGrom injury

New York Mets received word that starting pitcher Jacob deGrom will be out indefinitely. Here are three pitchers the team can sign to attempt to fill the void in the starting rotation. The New York Mets faithful were looking forward to the start of the 2022 season, especially considering how...
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Yankees prospect had unfortunate way of finding out he was traded

If you think you’re having a bad weekend, pitching prospect Robert Ahlstrom is probably having a worse one. The Yankees traded Ahlstrom and fellow prospect Albert Abreu to the Texas Rangers on Saturday for veteran catcher Jose Trevino. The move helped bolster the Yankees’ depth at catcher after they dealt Gary Sanchez to the Minnesota Twins last month as part of the Josh Donaldson trade.
MLB
WDEA AM 1370

Red Sox Trim Roster to 34

The Boston Red Sox trimmed their 2022 roster to 34 players on Saturday afternoon. They need to further reduce it to 28 prior to the 2022 regular season opener on Thursday, April 7th when they play the New York Yankees in New York,. The Red Sox made the following roster...
MLB
KEYT

Dodgers acquire Kimbrel, send Pollock to White Sox

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have acquired eight-time All-Star reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for outfielder AJ Pollock. Kimbrel was 4-5 with 24 saves in a combined 63 games with the Chicago Cubs and White Sox last season. The Cubs shipped him across town at midseason in exchange for Codi Heaur and Nick Madrigal. Kimbrel was 2-2 with the White Sox with one save in 24 games. The right-hander was the NL Rookie of the Year in 2011. Pollock hit .282 with 65 home runs and 199 RBIs in three seasons with the Dodgers.
MLB
