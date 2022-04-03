ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Logan Paul Flexes Incredible Three-Day Body Transformation Ahead Of Wrestlemania 38

By John Tan
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Logan Paul revealed his incredible body transformation before making his WWE debut. “The Maverick” has opened up about how he sees himself as part of the WWE. Logan Paul finally made his long-awaited WWE debut at Wrestlemania 38. Leading up to his maiden in-ring appearance, Paul boasted his three-day body transformation...

Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar, Unifies Titles at WrestleMania 38 (Clips)

Roman Reigns’ dominance of WWE is company-wide, as he unified the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar to close out WrestleMania 38. Reigns defeated Lesnar in the main event of night two to unify the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship. You can see some clips from the match below.
Big Title Change Takes Place At WrestleMania 38

Last year Becky Lynch made her surprise return during the SummerSlam pay-per-view, and she became a champion once again when she defeated Bianca Belair in an impromptu title match. Becky Lynch has been holding the belt since SummerSlam, and Bianca Belair has been trying to make her way back into...
Cody Rhodes Reveals What Steve Austin Told Him After His WrestleMania 38 Match

Cody Rhodes and Steve Austin both had surprise matches during Saturday night's WrestleMania 38. While Austin's match came from his segment with Kevin Owens (which turned out to be a trap where Owens could lure him out of retirement), Rhodes wound up being Seth Rollins' surprise opponent handpicked by Vince McMahon. "The American Nightmare" arrived with the identical presentation he had in AEW and, based on the fan reactions, had one of the best matches of the night. Rhodes revealed in a press conference on Sunday morning that Austin briefly spoke with him after his match.
WWE Fans Lose Their Minds Over Cody Rhodes WrestleMania 38 Debut

One of the biggest mysteries going into WrestleMania 38 was the identity of Seth Rollins' opponent, and all Vince McMahon would say was that it was someone of his choosing and that Rollins better deliver. It was finally the moment for all to become clear when the lights went out in the arena and that trademark music hit, and everybody in the arena lost their minds when Cody Rhodes revealed himself as not just Rollins' opponent but also as WWE's newest signing. As you can imagine, all anyone on social media was doing was talking about Cody's return to WWE, and you can find some of the most entertaining posts starting on the next slide.
Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
Ready to Rumble: How to Watch WrestleMania 38 on TV and Online

Watch: Nikki & Brie's Bella WWE Legacy Over the Years. Get ready to jump back into the WWE ring. WrestleMania 38 returns this weekend for what Peacock promises to be "the most stupendous two-night WrestleMania in history." WWE stars Ronda Rousey, The Miz, Jackass' Johnny Knoxville and more will battle it out in must-see matches, plus, the legendary "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will make his highly anticipated WrestleMania return after nearly two decades.
WrestleMania 38: What time does WWE start and where can I watch it?

WrestleMania 38 takes centre stage in late-night viewing across the weekend, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.Logan Paul and The Miz beat Rey Mysterio and brother Dominik on the opening night of action, with Stone Cold Steve Austin also beating Kevin Owens in thrilling style.WWE icon Charlotte Flair also engineered victory against Ronda Rousey in a headline-grabbing act, while Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair claimed the Raw Women’s title.Sunday night will see the Raw Tag Team and Women’s Tag Team titles up for grabs, as well as the Winner Takes All unification match featuring Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.Here’s...
WrestleMania 38 Night Two's Match Order Reportedly Confirmed

WrestleMania 38 rolls on tonight with Night Two inside AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The match order for the show has reportedly been confirmed via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select. As expected, the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar Winner Take All Match for both the WWE and Universal Championships will close out the show. And just like the night before, the show will open with a tag title match as RK-Bro will defend their Raw Tag Team Championships against both Alpha Academy and The Street Profits.
WWE Makes Major Announcement About WrestleMania 39

It’s a big one. WrestleMania 38 is half in the books and while there is so much left to be done, there is a lot to look forward to in the future. Just because 38 is almost over doesn’t mean that it is too late to start thinking about the next year’s edition, and WWE has already done just that. There is a trend continuing next year and your individual taste on it may vary widely.
The Miz and Logan Paul Defeat Mysterios At Wrestlemania, Miz Turns On Paul After (Pics, Video)

Another celebrity gets another win at Wrestlemania, as Logan Paul teamed with The Miz to defeat Rey & Dominik Mysterio. Logan Paul showed off some wrestling ability in the match, with highlights including the Buff Blockbuster, the three Amigos and a frog splash. Eventually, Miz allowed Paul to take the 619 and a frog splash from Dominik before he broke up the pin and hit the Skull Crushing Finale on Rey to win.
WrestleMania attendance record: WWE’s record crowd for flagship event

WrestleMania 38 takes place on Saturday, Apr. 2 and Sunday, Apr. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is the record for the largest attendance in the event’s history. WrestleMania 38 has arrived, and will take over the Dallas, Texas area. Nights One and Two of the massive wrestling event will take place inside the massive AT&T Stadium, home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.
Charlo vs. Sulecki: Jermall disappoints once again

By Dan Ambrose: Jermall Charlo will be making another lackluster defense of his WBC middleweight title against #6 WBC contender Maciej Sulecki on June 18th on Showtime in Houston, Texas. According to David Benavidez, Charlo (32-0, 22 KOs) could have fought him on pay-per-view for the interim WBC super-middleweight title,...
WWE Fans Predict The Rock Returning to WrestleMania

There could be a massive spoiler for the end of WrestleMania 38 as fans have spotted the mother and wife of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the crowd...could it mean a return for the massive former WWE Superstar? Speculation has been rampant over the last year towards WWE's interest in bringing Johnson back to the ring in some form. Much of these rumors and reports have teased that WWE was planning something major for the superstar as the main event of WrestleMania 39 (which notably takes place in Hollywood, CA) and that could very well start tonight according to some fans.
'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Reflects on Finishing His WWE Career at WrestleMania 38

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin says he's lucky he had his last match in Dallas, the place where he started his career. Last night, the Texas Rattlesnake came out of retirement for an impromptu No Holds Barred match against Kevin Owens in the main event of Wrestlemania 38's Saturday card. The match was a surprise mostly because it was a full "match" in which Austin took several bumps and even had to kick out of a stunner delivered by Kevin Owens himself. Speaking in a backstage interview after the match, Austin confirmed that last night was intended to be his final wrestling match. "I came here looking for anything," Austin said. "This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches."
WWE fans ready to crown Logan Paul a superstar after WrestleMania 38 match

WWE fans were ready to see more of Logan Pual in the ring after an impressive debut at WrestleMania 38. WrestleMania 38 was not short on star power. The first celebrity match to take place on Saturday, Apr. 2 featured social media star Logan Paul teaming up with The Miz to take on Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio. This was the first time that Paul would compete in a match in WWE.
Vince McMahon Wrestles At WWE WrestleMania 38 Night Two

WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon ended up wrestling at WrestleMania 38 after all. Tonight’s WrestleMania Sunday event saw Pat McAfee defeat Austin Theory while McMahon watched from ringside. Vince actually came out before the match and gave McAfee an introduction, billing him as a future WWE Universal Champion. Theory’s entrance featured The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army” and the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.
Kelvin Gastelum Pulls Out Of UFC 273, Fight With Dricus Du Plessis Off

Kelvin Gastelum won’t be fighting Dricus Du Plessis after all. ‘The Ultimate Fighter 17’ Champion would be forced to withdraw from UFC 273 just a week out from the event. Gastelum would suffer an undisclosed injury days ahead of his scheduled middleweight meeting. The UFC would announce the unfortunate news on Friday.
