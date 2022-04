The 2022 Masters field is loaded with PGA stars, but many of them will try to win the prestigious event for the first time starting Thursday, April 7. All of the world's top 10 players will tee off at Augusta National Golf Club, but Dustin Johnson (2020) is the only one who has donned the green jacket before. No. 9 Rory McIlroy is seeking to join an exclusive club with a career grand slam, while No. 3 Collin Morikawa is going after a third major at the Masters 2022 at age 25. Caesars Sportsbook lists Jon Rahm as the 9-1 favorite in its latest 2022 Masters odds, with Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas all listed at 12-1.

