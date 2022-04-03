ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kemboy to head Mullins’ select Aintree squad

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Nxq6q_0ey7Ub6q00

Returning Betway Bowl winner Kemboy will lead a small but select team into battle for Willie Mullins at this year’s Grand National Festival at Aintree.

The 10-year-old was a brilliant winner on Merseyside in 2019 – one of his four top-level victories along with the 2018 Savills Chase, the 2019 Punchestown Gold Cup and last year’s Irish Gold Cup.

Having sidestepped last month’s Cheltenham Festival, Kemboy will return to Aintree as a fresh horse as he prepares to renew rivalry with Clan Des Obeaux, who was second to him three years ago and went one better in last year’s Bowl.

Mullins said: “Kemboy loves the track so we decided to skip Cheltenham this year and aim for there and nicer ground, but there is rain forecast.

“I read this morning that the clerk of the course was worried about whether to water or not.

“I always thought a rule of thumb was not to worry about having it over-watered, safety is the main thing to me and a little too much is better than a little too less.”

Kemboy looks likely to be one of two runners for Mullins on Thursday along with Ashroe Diamond, who is entered for the Grade Two Goffs UK Nickel Coin Mares’ Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race.

The following afternoon Royal Rendezvous will either run in the Grade One Marsh Chase or tackle the Grand National fences in the Randox Topham Chase, while the exciting El Fabiolo is set to step up in class for the Betway Top Novices’ Hurdle, with Mullins saying the five-year-old is in “great shape”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qJxjB_0ey7Ub6q00
Burrows Saint on his way to winning the 2019 Irish Grand National (PA) (PA Archive)

The Closutton handler plans to fire a four-pronged assault on Saturday’s Randox Grand National, with last year’s fourth Burrows Saint set to be joined by Brahma Bull, Class Conti and Agusta Gold.

Mullins added: “Burrows Saint is fine. You would rather have had a better run in the Bobbyjo (finished third) and it’s going to be hard to turn around the form with Any Second Now.

“You’d rather some of them had better runs prior to the National, but then it’s the National and who knows what’s going to happen?”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Elimay continues Mullins domination

Elimay gave trainer Willie Mullins his 10th winner at this year’s Cheltenham Festival to complete a fantastic five-timer on the day in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase. Runner-up 12 months ago, Elimay got up in the closing stages under Mark Walsh in the colours JP McManus. Zambella...
SPORTS
newschain

Mullins and Nolan team up for Plumpton double

Seamus Mullins must always be respected with his runners at Plumpton and he duly recorded a double with Morfee and I See You Well, both ridden by Micheal Nolan. “Plumpton was the only course I could ride winners at, as well!” joked Mullins after I See You Well (100-30) took the feature Watch Sky Sports At Your Local Handicap Chase.
SPORTS
newschain

Bookmakers left reeling by Mullins and Blackmore

Bookmakers were left reeling as a succession of well-backed winners went the way of punters on the last day of the Cheltenham Festival. The layers were ahead going into Friday – but they were soon on the ropes and running for cover before waving the white flag as result after result went against them.
SPORTS
newschain

No hurry to make plans for L’Homme Presse, but Aintree unlikely

Connections of L’Homme Presse are in no rush to decide his next outing, as they plot their path to next season’s Cheltenham Gold Cup. The Venetia Williams-trained seven-year-old remained unbeaten in five races over fences when taking his second successive Grade One of the season, landing the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase by three and a half lengths.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Cup#Grand National#Merseyside#Savills Chase#Clan Des Obeaux#El Fabiolo
newschain

Stage Star could be given Aintree opportunity

Stage Star is not ruled out of an Aintree appearance after pulling up in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. The gelding had three outings this season prior to the race and was victorious every time, taking a maiden and a novice before landing the Grade One Challow Novices’ Hurdle in convincing style.
SPORTS
newschain

Mullins looking to Facile Vega to confirm star potential

Willie Mullins is confident Facile Vega possesses all the required attributes to provide him with a record 12th victory in the Weatherbys Champion Bumper. It is 26 years since the Closutton maestro trained and rode Wither Or Which to victory in a Grade One contest he has since made his own.
SPORTS
newschain

Aintree run in the offing for Arkle hero Edwardstone

Arkle hero Edwardstone could bid to crown his excellent campaign with victory at next month’s Grand National meeting at Aintree. Alan King’s stable star is unbeaten in his last five starts since being brought down on his seasonal reappearance at Warwick in the autumn. He was the 5-2...
SPORTS
newschain

Aintree consolation on Winger Leader’s radar

Winged Leader could bid for Aintree compensation next month after being narrowly denied Cheltenham Festival glory on Friday. David Christie’s charge looked home for all money in the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters’ Chase, only to be caught in the shadows of the post by hot favourite Billaway.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Gentleman on course for Aintree outing

Stuart Edmunds’ Gentleman At Arms has two possible Grade One targets at Aintree’s Grand National meeting in April. The grey, who was previously a winner on the Flat for Harry Dunlop, switched to Edmunds’ yard and made his hurdling debut in December. Winning convincingly in a novice...
SPORTS
newschain

Aintree aim for Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle winner Flooring Porter will be heading to Aintree for his next outing, with the possibility of a crack at the French Champion Hurdle also mooted. As Gavin Cromwell’s stable star prefers to go left-handed, Punchestown was never on his agenda so another trip to Britain is upcoming.
SPORTS
newschain

Presenter Oli Bell going for Gold in the National

There are likely to be scenes of wild celebration in the ITV Racing studio at Aintree if Two For Gold can fulfil a lifelong dream for Oli Bell with victory in the Randox Grand National. The popular presenter will remarkably be having his fourth stab at the world’s most famous...
WORLD
The US Sun

Trained firefighter Shaunagh Brown ready to deliver hammer blow to Italy Women’s Six Nations hopes on England return

TRAINED firefighter Shaunagh Brown is ready to deliver a hammer blow to Italy’s TikTok Women’s Six Nations hopes on her England return. The Red Roses prop, 32, hurled the hammer for England at the 2014 Commonwealth Games and is back in Simon Middleton’s starting line-up after not featuring in the 57-5 win away in Scotland in Round 1.
WORLD
newschain

Ciaran Murphy determined to enjoy National challenge

Ciaran Murphy is hoping Enjoy D’allen can help take his training career to the next level with victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree. The Mullingar-based handler may only have held a licence for little over a year, but he is certainly not a newcomer to the sport after spending well over two decades as assistant to Dot Love.
ANIMALS
newschain

Flooring Porter headlines Liverpool Hurdle contenders

Dual Stayers’ Hurdle hero Flooring Porter is among 10 entries for the JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle at Aintree on Saturday. Gavin Cromwell’s charge produced another dominant front-running performance to successfully defend his crown at last month’s Cheltenham Festival under an inspired ride from Danny Mullins. Last season...
SPORTS
newschain

Tom Scudamore aiming to add to family folklore with poignant success

Ever since his boss, Fred Pontin, won the Grand National in 1971, Trevor Hemmings had been obsessed by winning the most quintessential of English horse races. The billionaire businessman realised his ambitions three times; with Hedgehunter (2005), Ballabriggs (2011) and Many Clouds (2015). Hemmings, who died at the age of...
WORLD
newschain

Max McNeill looking to Escaria Ten to scoop ‘race like no other’

While owner Max McNeill’s quest to land a first winner at the Cheltenham Festival goes on for another year, it will pale into insignificance if his Escaria Ten claims the Randox Grand National. Despite sponsoring a race at Cheltenham and coming close on numerous occasions, McNeill’s famous red, blue...
SPORTS
newschain

Saffron Beach given Royal Ascot aim

Jane Chapple-Hyam decided to bypass the Lockinge Stakes with Saffron Beach and will instead target Royal Ascot. Runner-up in the 1,000 Guineas, she scored at the top level on her final run of last season, taking the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket. The daughter of New Bay was fourth to...
WORLD
newschain

Carberry family linked with Aintree forever

Anyone who has followed racing over the last couple of decades will be familiar with the exploits of at least one Carberry, whether it is Paul, Nina, Thomas or Philip. But before the first family of Irish jockeyship, their father, Tommy Carberry, was something of a legend. To be exact,...
SPORTS
newschain

Agonising Crisp defeat still rankles with Pitman

Consider the greatest Grand National performance by a horse in the last 50 years. Red Rum’s third victory? Aldaniti’s triumph for Bob Champion? Or none of the above. Just as Tied Cottage is considered the unluckiest loser of the Cheltenham Gold Cup and Devon Loch most unfortunate in the Grand National, the best performance was not even a winning one.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
127K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy