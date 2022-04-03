ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Is it time to start paying college athletes?

By Jon Rosen
WTNH.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a topic of conversation every year. Truckloads of money are being generated at...

www.wtnh.com

Comments / 4

Darkstar86
21h ago

Yes, let's make these entitled kids even more entitled, that'll make everything better. How were they ever going to function in the real world if they think everything is going to be paid for and handed to them?

Reply
3
Related
SFGate

UConn tops Stanford 63-58, advances to NCAA title game

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies are back in the NCAA title game for the first time in six years after getting through one of the most difficult seasons of the Hall of Fame coach's career. Paige Bueckers scored 14 points and UConn advanced to the...
STANFORD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut College Sports
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven, CT
College Sports
State
Connecticut State
New Haven, CT
Government
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Sports
New Haven, CT
Sports
Stamford Advocate

UConn recruited Aliyah Boston. Now the South Carolina star is standing between the Huskies and an NCAA title

The drive from the UConn campus in Storrs to Worcester, Massachusetts can be done in just over an hour, give or take a few minutes of Massachusetts gridlock. For the folks who run the UConn women’s basketball program, the proximity was convenient a few years ago. It so happened that one of the best high school players in the country was honing her game at Worcester Academy as UConn was pursuing its next big recruiting catch.
WORCESTER, MA
The Associated Press

Coach K on an NCAA revamp: ‘Time to look at the whole thing’

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The sport Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is leaving is run by an organization he doesn’t much recognize anymore. The 75-year-old coach, whose career ends after Duke is done at the Final Four, used the opportunity of what could be his last big news conference Friday to spell out issues he feels will haunt college basketball and the NCAA until they’re fixed. Most of his solutions had something to do with blowing up the entire operation and starting over.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WTNH.com

As bears get more aggressive, divide on how to handle them

SALISBURY, Conn. (AP) — There’s an ongoing debate on what to do about the growing number of bears in Connecticut. Though there haven’t been any reported fatal bear attacks in the state, residents in northwestern Connecticut tell The Republican-American they are seeing more of the bruins than ever before.
CORNWALL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
WTNH.com

Kansas coach Bill Self seeks second title, place in history

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kansas coach Bill Self finds himself in the same situation that longtime North Carolina coach Dean Smith once did. Both had won national championships at their respective schools, two of the proudest in the history of basketball, and both had piled more Final Four appearances on top of them. Along the way, each slipped into a coveted gold jacket from the Hall of Fame, something meant to represent the crowning achievement for a college coach.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sportico

March Madness Daily: NCAA Final Four Crosses a Gambling Rubicon

Click here to read the full article. The NCAA will quietly mark a milestone this weekend, when its most visible championship event unfolds in an arena bearing the naming of a sports betting operator. Saturday’s Final Four and Monday’s championship will be held in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the latest sign of a gradual warming between college sports and the multibillion-dollar sports betting industry. It’s a development that would have seemed impossible just a few years ago. In fact, it might not have been allowed at all. In January 2020, the NCAA’s Division I Council voted to change its legislation...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy