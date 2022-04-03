Is it time to start paying college athletes?
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a topic of conversation every year. Truckloads of money are being generated at...www.wtnh.com
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s a topic of conversation every year. Truckloads of money are being generated at...www.wtnh.com
Yes, let's make these entitled kids even more entitled, that'll make everything better. How were they ever going to function in the real world if they think everything is going to be paid for and handed to them?
Comments / 4