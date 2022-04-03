ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Hawkeyes’ Keegan Murray named Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year

ourquadcities.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIowa’s Keegan Murray was named the Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday. Murray is the first Hawkeye and Big...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Charles Barkley Called Out For What He Said After Final Four

Turner Sports analyst Charles Barkley isn’t a college basketball analyst, but he becomes one during the NCAA Tournament every year. You have to take with the bad when it comes to Barkley’s college basketball analysis. Saturday night, the former NBA star is facing some criticism for what he...
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Look: Dick Vitale Reacts To UNC Beating Duke

The Coach K era is officially over. With Duke losing to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night, Mike Krzyzewski has coached his final college basketball game. Coach K finishes his career with two straight losses to UNC – one in his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium and one in the national semifinals.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K Refused To Answer 1 Question On Saturday Night

Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski refused to answer one question following his team’s loss to UNC in the Final Four on Saturday night. The Blue Devils fell to the Tar Heels in the national semifinals on Saturday night. Following the loss, Coach K, who is retiring, was...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
North Carolina State
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karl Malone
Person
Luka Garza
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Antawn Jamison
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
The Spun

Why Roy Williams Retired From North Carolina Last Year

A year and one day ago, Roy Williams shocked the college basketball world and announced his retirement. The news came just a few weeks after the North Carolina Tar Heels lost in the First Round of the 2021 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. There are still a few questions as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hawkeyes#Nba#All American
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of Villanova Coach Jay Wright

While Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski is getting all of the love ahead of the Final Four (and deservedly so, considering it’s his final season) there might not be a better college basketball coach than Villanova’s Jay Wright. Wright, who’s won two national championships at Villanova, could be on...
VILLANOVA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To Kansas’ Dominant Performance

Dick Vitale was thoroughly impressed with the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday night. KU handled Villanova from wire-to-wire. Pulling away in the end, 81-65, on their way to the NCAA championship game. Vitale took to his Twitter after the game to share his thoughts on Kansas’ outstanding night. “The Kansas...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

The Officiating At The Final Four Is Getting Crushed

On Saturday night, No. 1 Kansas entered its Final Four contest against No. 2 Villanova as a four-point favorite. The Jayhawks ruled the early part of the first half, jumping out to a 38-19 lead at one point. It looked like Kansas might run away with the game and earn a trip to the NCAA title game very early.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 2 Notable “Surprise” Teams For Next Season

We’re still several months away from the 2022 college football, but ESPN has already named a few teams that could surprise us this fall. ESPN’s David Hale went with a risky pick, selecting Nebraska as his “surprise team” for the 2022 season. He ultimately believes Scott Frost’s squad can make a bowl game in Year 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy