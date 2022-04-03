ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Bassinet Has a Range of Innovative Features—Including Ambient Lighting and Soothing Music

By Emma Kershaw
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Between night feeds and outside distractions, there’s no denying that having a new born disrupts sleep schedules (for both baby and parent). But Fisher-Price is on hand with a new bassinet that is packed...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 1

Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy

39K+

Followers

7K+

Posts

5M+

Views

Related
Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Has Over 13,000 5-Star Amazon Ratings and Will Clear Out the Chaos in Your Cabinets

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Let’s be honest, sometimes it takes a good spring-cleaning session to finally address the hidden disaster zones of the house. I’m talking about the messes that are the Tupperware drawer, the jumble of frozen foods in the freezer, or the mountain of spice jars taking up all that space in your cabinets. If you’ve found yourself procrastinating because, well, things just always seem to slip back into the messiest versions of themselves anyways, fret not: YouCopia has the solution all us home cooks desperately need to tackle our disorganized kitchen cabinets.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: This Germ-Killing Air Purifier With 50,000 Reviews Is Just $99 Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to our health, it helps to stay proactive, which is why thousands of people are taking advantage of this air purifier deal on Amazon. The deal gets you the best-selling Germ Guardian Air Purifier for just $99.99 — the first time it’s been under $100 this year. Use the on-site coupon to get an additional 10% off, bringing the price down to just $90 (price will be reflected at checkout). Amazon Buy:Germ...
ELECTRONICS
ETOnline.com

Amazon Added a Collection of Its Most Functional Storage Furniture Perfect for Small Spaces

Following its small-space furniture store, Amazon launched a section of multipurpose furniture items that is packed with storage-friendly finds starting at just $26. Perhaps you have a small room that you've been struggling to decorate because of its proportions. Or maybe you live in a one-bedroom apartment that makes fitting all the furniture you want seem physically impossible. Although it can be a struggle to style small living spaces, it isn't impossible.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bassinet#Soothe#Fisher Price#Soothing Music#Sense Respond
Laredo Morning Times

Hotels Are Offering “Sleep Experiences” Now. What Does It Even Mean?

According to a 2019 study conducted by luxury bedmaker DUX, only about 34 percent of Americans said they slept better in a hotel room. Further, only about 43 percent looked for hotels that feature specialty or luxury mattresses. “Most people don’t even think to ask about what type of bed...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
yankodesign.com

Top 10 tiny homes designed to be the best micro-living setups

2022 has brought with it some exciting new tiny home designs! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention! From an AI-enabled prefab tiny home to a tiny home built from three shipping containers – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

11 Rattan Headboards That’ll Add Some Boho Flair to Your Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to finding the right headboard for you, the search can seem daunting. From plush upholstered picks and wooden works of art to stunning metal designs and headboards that double as storage space, the options are seemingly endless. However, there’s one style of headboards we haven’t talked about yet: the super-stylish rattan headboard. It’s no secret that rattan has been having a moment (nor that we’re big fans of the classic earthy material here at Apartment Therapy). Adding a bit of bohemian flair to any space, rattan is beloved for its charm and instant eye-catching appeal. So, naturally, it makes sense that this material would be used to create some truly stunning headboards. After all, what is a headboard if not a bedroom statement piece? Below, we rounded up 11 of the best rattan headboards you can get today. Trust us, after taking a look at these picks, you’ll hop on the rattan bandwagon, too.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

The Best Furniture and Decor You Can Get Right Now for Under $100

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Decorating a room is kind of like picking out an outfit. You’re pulling an assortment of pieces you love to represent your personal taste. One of the main differences, though, is budget. You can buy a whole head-to-toe ensemble, accessories and all, for less than, say, the cost of a brand-new nightstand alone. And, honestly, some of the prices attached to even the smallest furniture or decor pieces can feel like the biggest decorating deterrent.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Tub Shower Combo: Take Your Bathroom Design To The Next Level

A tub shower combo might be the design element your bathroom is missing. Should you have a tub in your bathroom or should it be a shower? With tub to shower remodel ideas, don’t worry if you have limited space. There are plenty of small bathroom tub and shower...
HOME & GARDEN
CNET

Transform Your Outdoor Spaces With Up to 30% Off Govee Smart Lights

Adjustable smart lights are a simple and convenient way to change the atmosphere of any room in your house, but why stop at just the inside? Govee makes a great selection of outdoor smart lights that can help transform your backyard or patio too, and today only at Amazon, you can find select sets on sale for up to 30% off. These deals are only available for today, so be sure to get your order in before the prices go back up.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

I Always Hated the Look of Silk Pillowcases Until I Discovered This Innovative Find

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. I am the first to admit that I’m a bit of a bedding snob. I have a very clear idea of what I like (and don’t like) on my bed, and I tend to stick to what I know. In most instances, my preferences are just as much about style as they are comfort. Don’t get me wrong — there is nothing better than cozying up in a soft, cloud-like bed at the end of the day, but maintaining the right vibe in my bedroom is important to me, too. That usually translates to linen or (patternless) percale — but do you know what definitely doesn’t fit the aesthetic? Shiny, silky sheets.
LIFESTYLE
Family Handyman

7 Types of Ceiling Lights To Upgrade Your Home

Upgrade your ceiling lights and see what an impact it has on the overall look and feel of your home. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
INTERIOR DESIGN
TheDailyBeast

This Wireless Bluetooth Headband Could Save Your Marriage With Someone Who Snores

Scouting Report: Before you smother your snoring partner in their sleep, check out these comfortable, noise-canceling headphones. There’s nothing I love more than a good night’s sleep. But since I got married, those good nights have been few and far between. I love my husband dearly, but sleeping with him can feel like sleeping in a cave with a giant grizzly bear. The sound of his snoring keeps me tossing and turning throughout the night and leaves me cranky and tired in the morning. He is oblivious to the way his loud growls keep me up but he has been on board with finding a solution. We’ve tried new pillows, nasal strips, and Neti pots without success. I got to the point where I was wondering if we should start looking for a house with two master bedrooms.
ELECTRONICS
InsideHook

Deal: Dyson Is Throwing a Huge Sale on Air Purifiers and Vacuums

Today is your day. Right now it’s around 30% off air purifiers and vacuums from Dyson on the brand’s official eBay store — although that discount is higher if you include a few vacuum-related accessories (note: we’re not going to include those, nor the Dyson lamps or hair straighteners, but there are deals to be had there as well).
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

39K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy