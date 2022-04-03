ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man stabbed to death in Muskegon apartments lobby

By Marisa Oberle
 1 day ago
Police in Muskegon are investigating a stabbing death in the lobby of an apartment complex.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, at 3:32 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an incident in the lobby area of Hartford Terrace Apartments.

When officers arrived, they found a 54-year-old man from Muskegon with an apparent stab wound. He later died at the hospital from his injuries.

Investigators say a 57-year-old from Muskegon was taken into custody without incident. He is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on an open murder charge.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and suspect knew each other. According to police it was not a random act of violence.

A woman FOX17 spoke to said both men lived at Hartford Terrace. She called the victim, who FOX17 is choosing not to identify until family or police confirm his name, a sweetheart.

“He [the victim] called me yesterday morning and talked to me, told me to come downstairs, but I was in bed,” said Phyllis Howard. “I told him I’d be there, but I never got down there and I’m kind of glad I didn’t. I wouldn’t have wanted to see that.”

Howard said the victim grew up with her children.

“He [the victim] called me auntie. We had a nice time together,” said Howard. “I just couldn’t imagine what happened. I didn’t understand it because he’s not that type of person.”

Anybody with any information about the incident is being asked to call the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

