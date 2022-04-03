ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transport Secretary rules out rationing and says focus should be on wind power

By Sophie Thompson
Transport secretary Grant Shapps has said that the UK will not be rationing energy , shortly after the shadow business secretary suggested ministers should prepare for the possibility.

Instead, expansions to nuclear and wind power are expected to be announced in an energy strategy released later in the week.

When asked if he could guarantee that rationing was off the table, Shapps told the BBC : "Yes I can. That's not the route we want to go down."

