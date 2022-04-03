ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tottenham vs Newcastle prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

By Sports Staff
 1 day ago

Tottenham Hotspur take on Newcastle United today as the Premier League returns after the international break.

Newcastle suffered a disappointed defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite a recent downturn in form.

They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are chasing hard to finish in the top four. Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the match start?

Tottenham vs Newcastle kicks off today, Sunday 3 April, at 4.30pm BST.

How to watch

Tottenham vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Customers can stream online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Burn, Schar, Targett, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

Prediction

Spurs are gunning for the top four while Newcastle have little else to play for. Expect Tottenham to have too much talent and motivation for their visitors. Tottenham 3-0 Newcastle.

