ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Tottenham vs Newcastle live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LI3ln_0ey7T4IR00

Tottenham take on Newcastle today as the Premier League returns after the international break.

Newcastle suffered a disappointed defeat to Everton last time out but remain nine points clear of trouble despite a recent downturn in form.

FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Spurs face Newcastle

They face a stiff test travelling to north London where Spurs are chasing hard to finish in the top four.

Back-to-back wins over Brighton and West Ham have left Antonio Conte’s men three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal, having played one game more, so they can ill-afford any mistakes.

Here is everything you need to know.

When does the match start?

Tottenham vs Newcastle kicks off today, Sunday 3 April, at 4.30pm BST.

How to watch

Tottenham vs Newcastle will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League channels. Customers can stream online via the Sky Sports app and website.

Confirmed line-ups

Spurs XI: Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies Royal, Højbjerg, Bentancur, Doherty, Kulusevski, Kane, Son

Newcastle XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Burn, Schar, Targett, Joelinton, Shelvey, Willock, Saint-Maximin, Fraser, Wood

Prediction

Spurs are gunning for the top four while Newcastle have little else to play for. Expect Tottenham to have too much talent and motivation for their visitors. Tottenham 3-0 Newcastle.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates as Fred cancels out Kelechi Iheanacho goal

Manchester United welcome Leicester City to Old Trafford in the Premier League this afternoon in desperate needs of three points to boost their hopes of a top four finish and Champions League football next season.Ralf Rangnick’s side endured more misery before the international break when the Red Devils were knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. Rangnick is now out of contention to win a trophy this season, but his job as interim can still be regarded as a success if they can land a top four finish, but Arsenal’s form means United have little room for error....
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Watford LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction after Diogo Jota and Fabinho goals

Liverpool leapfrogged champions Manchester City to the top of the Premier League table with a 2-0 win over Watford at Anfield on Saturday thanks to a first-half header by Diogo Jota and a late Fabinho penalty.The hosts grabbed the lead moments after goalkeeper Alisson Becker denied Watford’s Juraj Kucka with a sharp save, as Jota timed his run to perfection at the other end and nodded in a cross from Joe Gomez in the 22nd minute.It was Portuguese forward Jota’s 14th league goal and 20th in all competitions this season, and the 25-year-old could have added to his tally shortly...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Antonio Conte
The Guardian

Chelsea v Brentford: match preview

Brentford will hope that Chelsea have half an eye on their Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid on Wednesday. Thomas Tuchel, though, is unlikely to accept anything less than maximum focus from his side. Chelsea will be confident of pushing on despite their off-field issues after winning all of their games last month. That could spell danger for Brentford, who are eight points above the bottom three and have not beaten their neighbours for more than 80 years. Jacob Steinberg.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester confirmed line-ups and team news ahead of Premier League fixture today

Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this afternoon. Ralf Rangnick’s entered the international break in a miserable mood after being knocked out of the Champions League by Atletico Madrid. They cannot allow that result to bleed into their domestic form, though, at a critical stage in the top-four race. United are currently four points adrift of Arsenal, who also have a game in hand. Meanwhile, Leicester have endured a mixed campaign that is condemned to end somewhere in mid-table and they will have one eye on their upcoming Europa Conference League quarter-final against PSV.Manchester United vs Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Everton#Arsenal#Newcastle#Sky Sports Main Event
SkySports

Tottenham 5-1 Newcastle: Spurs come from behind to move into Champions League spots

Tottenham moved up to fourth in the Premier League table and piled the pressure on rivals Arsenal with a thumping 5-1 comeback win at home to Newcastle. Goals from Ben Davies and Matt Doherty either side of half-time turned the game around after Fabian Schar's free-kick flew past Hugo Lloris, and Spurs kept their foot on the pedal for a big win which boosts their belief for the run-in.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool 2, Watford 0 - Match Recap: Liverpool, Liverpool Top of the League!

Liverpool finally return after the March international break to take on Watford. No one loves an early kick-off after the international break, least of all Klopp, so hopefully the Reds will pull something together. The interesting midfield trio of Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones, and Jordan Henderson start the game. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané starts on the bench with Diogo Jota in his place. It’s good to see Trent Alexander-Arnold on the bench, even if he won’t make an appearance.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace: Predicted Lineup, Bench & Score

With the final international break of the season and the 2022 World Cup draw now behind us the attention can fully turn towards the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign. In his most recent press conference, Mikel Arteta noted that both Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu remain doubtful for Monday’s match, but that Bukayo Saka has returned to full training.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Liverpool 2-0 Watford: Diogo Jota inspires victory as Liverpool briefly leapfrog Man City at top of Premier League table

Liverpool beat Watford 2-0 at Anfield to move top of the Premier League for a couple of hours, with Diogo Jota and Fabinho on the scoresheet. Jota scored his seventh header for Liverpool, more than any other player has scored in the league since his Reds debut, with Joe Gomez to thank for a perfectly measured cross from the right which the Portuguese glanced past Ben Foster.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Tottenham, Everton, Carter-Vickers, Jota, Hatate, Patterson, Dundee, West Ham, Man Utd, Newcastle, Sheffield Utd

Stewards recovered a line of bottles from the Broomloan Stand at Ibrox after Sunday's Old Firm derby, during which Celtic goalkeeper Joe Hart found broken glass on the pitch as he made his way back out after half time, while visiting manager Ange Postecoglou revealed a staff member required medical attention after being struck by another missile on their way up the tunnel following his side's 2-1 win over hosts Rangers. (Scottish Sun)
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham v Everton: confirmed team news

West Ham's joint top-scorer Jarrod Bowen is back after four games out after he suffered a fractured bone in his foot and he replaces Manuel Lanzini, who was a passenger in a car crash earlier this week. That's one of three changes from the 11 that began the 3-1 loss...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham turn heat up on Arsenal in top-four battle by thrashing Newcastle

Tottenham moved into the top four of the Premier League with a statement 5-1 win over Newcastle which piles the pressure on north London rivals Arsenal.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above the Gunners in the table on goal difference.Mikel Arteta’s men will reclaim fourth spot on Monday night if they take a point from their visit to Crystal Palace, but Spurs are firmly in the race for a Champions League place having seemed out of contention a few weeks ago.Five wins from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Premier League hits and misses: Brentford storm to first league win at Chelsea in 83 years as Liverpool and Man City set up key title clash

Historic win for Brentford shows what makes them special. The greatest day in Brentford's history? Possibly. The best performance of the season? It can't be far off. But however you categorise Brentford's shocking, stunning 4-1 win at Chelsea there's no denying Thomas Frank and his players deserve huge credit for pulling off a result few would have thought possible.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

583K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy