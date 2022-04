CLINTON, Md. (7News) — A large fire tore apart a portion of a Clinton, Md. Walmart store Friday after officials say a blaze was ignited in the paper towel aisle. Fire investigators are trying to determine cause and origin and Walmart says the store is now closed as a result of this. Walmart says its timeframe for reopening is unclear at this point but will certainly remain closed Saturday.

