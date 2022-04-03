ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA

Today in History: Today is Sunday, April 3, the 93rd day of 2022.

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dluRy_0ey7RJfL00
In 1968, "Planet of the Apes", starring Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowell premiers nationally in the United States.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On April 3, 1973, the first handheld portable telephone was demonstrated for reporters on a New York City street corner as Motorola executive Martin Cooper called Joel S. Engel of Bell Labs.

On this date:

In 1865, Union forces occupied the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia.

In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang.

In 1936, Bruno Hauptmann was electrocuted in Trenton, New Jersey, for the kidnap-murder of Charles Lindbergh Jr.

In 1942, during World War II, Japanese forces began their final assault on Bataan against American and Filipino troops who surrendered six days later; the capitulation was followed by the notorious Bataan Death March.

In 1944, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Smith v. Allwright, struck down a Democratic Party of Texas rule that allowed only white voters to participate in Democratic primaries.

In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, designed to help European allies rebuild after World War II and resist communism.

In 1968,”Planet of the Apes”, starring Charlton Heston and Roddy McDowell premiers nationally in the United States.

In 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!” (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin’s bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)

In 1974, deadly tornadoes began hitting wide parts of the South and Midwest before jumping across the border into Canada; more than 300 fatalities resulted from what became known as the Super Outbreak.

In 1978, at the Academy Awards, Woody Allen’s “Annie Hall” was named best picture of 1977; its co-star, Diane Keaton, won best actress while Richard Dreyfuss was honored as best actor for “The Goodbye Girl.”

In 1996, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski (kah-ZIHN’-skee) was arrested at his remote Montana cabin.

In 2014, David Letterman announced during a taping of the “Late Show” on CBS that he would retire as host in 2015. (Stephen Colbert (kohl-BEHR’) was named as his replacement a week later.)

In 2020, President Donald Trump announced new federal guidelines recommending that Americans wear face coverings when in public to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, but Trump immediately said he had no intention of following that advice himself; he said he could not envision himself covering his face while sitting in the Oval Office greeting world leaders.

Ten years ago: Mitt Romney tightened his grip on the Republican presidential nomination, sweeping primaries in Wisconsin, Maryland and Washington, D.C. In a speech to the annual meeting of The Associated Press, President Barack Obama accused Republican leaders of becoming so radical and rigid that even the late Ronald Reagan could not win a current GOP primary were he running. Baylor finished off an undefeated season with an 80-61 win over Notre Dame in the NCAA women’s basketball championship game.

Five years ago: A divided Senate Judiciary Committee panel voted 11-9 along party lines to favorably recommend Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch to the full Senate. A suicide bombing aboard a subway train in St. Petersburg, Russia, left 16 people dead and wounded more than 50; authorities identified the bomber as a 22-year old Kyrgyz-born Russian national. The NHL announced it would not participate in the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea. North Carolina scored the last eight points for a 71-65 win over Gonzaga and an NCAA title.

One year ago: Gonzaga beat UCLA 93-90, while Baylor roared to a 78-59 victory over Houston, to advance to the championship game of the NCAA basketball tournament, which would be won by Baylor.

Today’s Birthdays: Conservationist Dame Jane Goodall is 88. Actor William Gaunt is 85. Songwriter Jeff Barry is 84. Actor Eric Braeden is 81. Actor Marsha Mason is 80. Singer Wayne Newton is 80. Singer Tony Orlando is 78. Comedy writer Pat Proft is 75. Folk-rock singer Richard Thompson is 73. Country musician Curtis Stone (Highway 101) is 72. Blues singer-guitarist John Mooney is 67. Rock musician Mick Mars (Motley Crue) is 66. Actor Alec Baldwin is 64. Actor David Hyde Pierce is 63. Rock singer John Thomas Griffith (Cowboy Mouth) is 62. Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 61. Rock singer-musician Mike Ness (Social Distortion) is 60.

Rock singer Sebastian Bach (Skid Row) is 54. Rock musician James MacDonough is 52. Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 51. Actor Jennie Garth is 50. Actor Jamie Bamber is 49. Actor Adam Scott is 49. Christian rock musician Drew Shirley (Switchfoot) is 48. Comedian Aries Spears is 47. Actor Matthew Goode is 44. Actor Cobie Smulders is 40. Rock-pop singer Leona Lewis is 37. Actor Amanda Bynes is 36. Actor-comedian Rachel Bloom is 35. Actor Hayley Kiyoko is 31. Rock musician Sam Kiszka (Greta Van Fleet) is 23.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The 25 Most Populous Places in America

The United States is one of the largest countries in the world by land area, spanning more than 3.5 million square miles. While Americans have many options when it comes to choosing a place to live, large shares of the population live in relatively small, densely-populated, urban areas.  Of the more than 3,000 counties and […]
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Tennessee State
State
Maryland State
State
Missouri State
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Boston 25 News WFXT

Black Democrats try to revive party in Trump territory

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — (AP) — Chris Jones would seem to have an ideal biography to run for governor, a job that's wide open in Arkansas for the first time in eight years. He's both an ordained Baptist minister and a nuclear engineer who can talk about his faith as easily as scientific concepts. He's upbeat and personable, as evidenced by his announcement video that quickly went viral nationwide.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Lindbergh
Person
Hayley Kiyoko
Person
Harry S. Truman
creators.com

Another Party Hack President

"The language people speak in the corridors of power is not economics or politics. It is history." So says former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter, quoted in a column on Ukraine by historian Niall Ferguson. Thus Democratic insiders and sympathetic journalists liked to describe President Joe Biden as another Franklin...
U.S. POLITICS
Idaho Capital Sun

Biden signs law named for Emmett Till that makes lynching a federal hate crime

WASHINGTON — Nearly 70 years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was kidnapped and murdered in Mississippi by two white men, President Joe Biden signed into law on Tuesday a bill to make lynching a federal hate crime.  “Lynching was pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone belongs in America,” Biden said at the Rose […] The post Biden signs law named for Emmett Till that makes lynching a federal hate crime appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WausauPilot

NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn’t happen this week

A roundup of some of the most popular but completely untrue stories and visuals of the week. None of these are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked them out. Here are the facts:. ___. Altered photo fuels false claims that Oscars slap...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl#Motorola#Bell Labs#Union#Confederate#Japanese#American#Filipino#The U S Supreme Court#Democratic#European#Apes
The Conversation U.S.

William Tecumseh Sherman knew the enduring cruelty of war

It is doubtful the tragic devastation of the Russia-Ukraine War would surprise William Sherman were he alive today. The iconic U.S. Army soldier was a student of war at home and abroad. Sherman, who lived from 1820 to 1891, concluded that war – what the Prussian military theorist Carl von Clausewitz defined as “an act of force to compel [an] enemy to do [one’s] will” – is a fixture of human nature. “Neither you nor any set of men have a right to say that your labors are lost,” Sherman told graduates of the Michigan Military Academy in 1879, “for wars...
MILITARY
US News and World Report

AP Top U.S. News at 2:48 P.m. EDT

Oregon decriminalized drugs in 2020: How's it going?. California mass shooting: 6 dead, 10 injured in Sacramento. Battle heats up over remaining federal rental assistance. At DC roast, NH's GOP governor skewers Trump as 'crazy'. States look for solutions as US fentanyl deaths keep rising. Airlines cancel more than 3,300...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy