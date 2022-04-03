The Mysterious Origins Of The Boston Cream Pie

Despite the name, Boston cream pie is a traditional American cake that consists of two layers of sponge cake filled with a rich vanilla custard or pastry cream. The cake is finished off with a rich chocolate glaze, and some bakers choose to sprinkle confectioners' sugar over the top. Today, there...
A chef has revealed how to make the 'creamiest scrambled eggs ever' - and it has nothing to do with adding cream or milk. Cookbook author and No. 7 chef Tyler Kord, from Brooklyn, New York, uses his trusty blender to create smooth and fluffy scrambled eggs every time. He...
Sweet, creamy and tart, nothing beats a slice of key lime pie! It's said that this famous pie recipe originated in Key West, Florida, in the 19th century. Sweetened condensed milk became the main ingredient because fresh milk and refrigeration were scarce in the Florida Keys in the early 1900s.
As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
Over the past few years, the air fryer — a countertop appliance that mimics the fan function of a convection oven, crisping and “frying” foods without much oil — has become a hit in home kitchens. There are now whole cookbooks dedicated to this nifty little gadget, and no shortage of online recipes for inspiration. If you’ve just been gifted or purchased an air fryer of your own, it can be a challenge to know exactly where to start. Here, five Eater editors share their go-to recipes to give you some ideas.
This easy Creamsicle Cookies recipe is a fun twist on the traditional ice cream treat, made super simple with a shortcut method. In 5 minutes, you can combine a box of cake mix with a few kitchen staples to create your favorite throwback frozen dessert in the form of an orange-flavored cookie.
When I’m in search of a basic but company-worthy recipe, I often turn to Ina. My copy of her Back to Basics cookbook automatically flops open to a plum crunch recipe that I’ve used countless times. When I saw that she had a top-rated coffee cake recipe that I hadn’t tried yet, I knew I had to give it a go.
A deliciously easy side dish, this southern Bacon Fried Cabbage is full of flavor, doesn't require many ingredients and is the perfect comfort food!. Are you a cabbage fan? I am, especially when it comes to this Bacon Fried Cabbage. Cabbage is such a humble vegetable that many cultures, especially Eastern European cultures, use it as a staple side dish and use it in a variety of ways. I have always loved fried cabbage and we have been making this recipe for generations and my family loves it! With a slightly sweet and salty flavor, it really is irresistible! If you are looking for for a delicious cabbage side dish, then you absolutely must make this Bacon Fried Cabbage recipe!
Linda from Pinconning says there's nothing better than her mom's Old-Fashioned Bread Pudding. Jeff from Caro sent in his recipe for Sausage & Apple Bread Pudding. It is delicious for a weekend breakfast. Sue from Archbold serves her Bread Pudding with Bourbon Sauce. Here are their recipes:. OLD-FASHIONED BREAD PUDDING.
The Caesar salad is one of the most famous salads in the world. In fact, this classic dish is on the menu at more than 28% of restaurants (via Tastewise). What's in a traditional Caesar salad? According to Britannica, it consists of romaine lettuce tossed with a dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, Parmesan cheese, pounded anchovies, and raw or coddled (boiled for one minute) eggs.
Prague cake was invited in Moscow by a pastry chef at the Prague restaurant. The decadent chocolate cake recipe is now popular all across Europe, including Ukraine. This chocolate cake recipe does have a lot of steps and does take a little time. But once you put that first moist, sweet, creamy bite in your mouth, it will be worth every minute. Be sure to share!
These cream cheese-based cookies are laced with crushed-up freeze-dried strawberries for a sweet and creamy cookie. The combination of strawberries and cream is a classic one – bowls of fruit topped with cream have been served at Wimbledon since the British tournament started in 1877 and New York Cheesecake is often served piled with a sticky strawberry compote.
Turkey Hill introduced its limited-edition mystery flavor in January. Today the brand revealed that the mystery flavor is a breakfast favorite - Blueberry Pancake. People who correctly guessed the flavor have been entered to win ice cream for life. Turkey Hill shared clues online and teased the “new flavor with...
Chef Daniel Holzman is joining TODAY to share two positively perfected classic comfort food recipes from his new cookbook, "Food IQ: 100 Questions, Answers, and Recipes to Raise Your Cooking Smarts." He shows us how to make a classic chicken Parmesan with a 40-minute red sauce you can put on anything, plus a mac and cheese that strikes the perfect balance between crispy and creamy.
From childhood pizza parties to delivery orders and date nights, few things are as crowd-pleasing as a warm slice of pizza right out of the oven. In fact, Americans love the dish so much that the average person will eat 6,000 slices of it in their lifetime, according to a survey conducted by CiCi's Pizza in 2015 (via Daily News).
Much like hot chocolate goes with snow and pumpkin spice with autumn leaves, ice cream goes alongside blazing summer heat. While we're not totally in summer just yet, the weather's starting to break and the days are slowly but surely getting warmer. Ice cream companies are already beginning to cash in on the anticipation for summer's return, and Dairy Queen is no exception.
Most of us find ourselves at a Denny's from time to time — most likely for a weekend brunch or perhaps a tipsy late-night grub fest. The restaurant's roots can be traced back to 1953 when Harold Butler and Richard Jezak opened up Danny's Donuts in Lakewood, Calif. (via Denny's). After changing up the concept and tweaking its name to avoid confusion with another restaurant, Denny's expanded locations and introduced its legendary breakfast menu, featuring classic staples like the Grand Slam, biscuits with sausage gravy, and pancakes. Today, Denny's has nearly 1,500 locations spread out across every state in the country (via Scrape Hero). There are locations in 979 cities, with most Denny's restaurants being situated across California, only behind Texas and Florida. Houston, Texas, has 27 Dennys' restaurants alone.
If you were looking for the ultimate comfort food, you can go ahead and call off the search, because you found it. This Frito pie put together by chef and recipe developer Kate Shungu of Gift of Hospitality is the perfect dish for anything from a Thanksgiving dinner to a Super Bowl party to a Sunday meal with the family. Or, thanks to how quickly you can whip it up, it's even great for a weeknight when you just need something everyone will enjoy, no fussing involved.
Creamed peas are a classic side dish that’s easy to pull together and always feels special. Until the 17th century, peas were mainly available as a cheap dried pantry staple to get people through the winter. They would need to be cooked for hours on the stove to reconstitute. These days, of course, we have the luxury of eating peas anytime of year because they’re flash-frozen when they are at their most delicious and nutritious. For a true treat, though, snag these fresh, ephemeral legumes in early spring when they’re in peak season.
Meatless dishes are hitting the menus in fast food joints, Michelin-star restaurants, and everything in between faster than you can say "puma." But curiously, a highly carnivorous food trend is developing at the exact same time. While consumers are being asked to forgo their beef burgers and opt for plant-based versions instead, meat-loving customers are being wooed with the promise of tiger steaks and lion burgers. Yes, these two food trends may seem diametrically opposed — until you learn exactly how these African safari animals are going to wind up on your plate.
