4 Hospitalized, Driver Arrested After Rollover Crash In Carlton County

TWIN LAKES TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) — Four people were hospitalized and a driver was arrested after a rollover crash in Carlton County Saturday night.

According to the county sheriff’s office, an SUV left the roadway on the 1400 block of County Road 4 in Twin Lakes Township around 10:15 p.m. The driver struck a driveway approach and the vehicle rolled.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle had five occupants. The driver declined medical treatment, but all four passengers went to a hospital. It’s unknown how serious their injuries were.

Alcohol was likely a factor in the crash, according to the sheriff’s office, and the driver was taken into custody.