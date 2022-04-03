ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks County, ND

Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 16:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 05:32:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-05 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below and blowing snow occuring. Visibility could drop briefly to one half mile or less at times. Plan on poor visibilities and slick roadways to create difficult travel conditions at times. * WHERE...In Passes of the Northeastern Brooks Range. * WHEN...Until midnight Monday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds gusting to 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow with briefly low visibility. Large snow drifts will form. Cold wind chills to 55 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. Winds will begin to decrease this evening, but cold wind chills will continue through midnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascades in Lane County, Northern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 20:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Cascades in Lane County; Northern Oregon Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 5 AM PDT TUESDAY ABOVE 4000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 4000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 30 inches with the highest amounts above 5000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph, except up to 65 mph above treeline. * WHERE...Northern Oregon Cascades and Cascades in Lane County. * WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 5 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Expect winter travel conditions and be prepared for travel restrictions over the Cascade passes. Strong winds will produce whiteout conditions near and above treeline, with blowing snow expected to significantly reduce visibilities at pass level as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow levels will hover around 4500 feet tonight before falling to 2000 to 3000 feet Monday afternoon into Monday night.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Pasco by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-01 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 02:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Target Area: Pasco THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN PASCO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 245 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Douglas by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 22:03:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Douglas PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE THIS EVENING Periods of moderate to heavy snow will be possible this evening across portions of Northern Minnesota and Northwest Wisconsin, along and south of the Iron Range. Visibilities may drop to a half mile or less at times, and minor snow accumulations are possible on roadways. Snow accumulations of an inch or two may be possible on grassy and frozen surfaces. If traveling, use caution and use low beam headlights.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-04 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County; White Pine County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...White Pine County, Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County and Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County. * WHEN...From 2 PM to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Blowing dust could further add to any travel difficulties created by the winds.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Blizzard Warning issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 10:26:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-02 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKDT FRIDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Blizzard conditions occurring. Travel will be very difficult to impossible. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight Friday night. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds gusting to 45 mph will cause whiteout conditions in blowing snow. Significant drifting of the snow is likely. Cold wind chills as low as 50 below zero will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely. This will lead to whiteout conditions, making travel extremely difficult. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cass, Cavalier, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 04:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cass; Cavalier; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Pembina; Ramsey; Richland; Steele; Traill; Western Walsh County NARROW BAND OF HEAVY SNOW MOVING THROUGH THIS MORNING A narrow band of heavy snow moving through the Red River Valley this morning will push south towards the I-94 corridor and west central Minnesota during the next few hours. The snow has dropped visibility to a half mile at times, and has been heavy enough to accumulate. While amounts have been very light, a thin layer of snow will make travel conditions hazardous. The band will continue to push south through the morning hours. Morning commuters should be aware of rapidly changing conditions and use caution.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Ransom by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 10:27:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-25 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Ransom; Richland; Sargent; Traill WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-06 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 70 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...From Monday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a potential high risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 830 AM CDT. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Cherokee, Nacogdoches and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...At 162.0 feet, Minor lowland to diminish and end on the lower Angelina River. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 162.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 160.5 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANGELINA COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 17:26:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM CDT for southern Illinois...and western and northwestern Kentucky. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Hardin County in southern Illinois Eastern Livingston County in western Kentucky Crittenden County in western Kentucky Northwestern Caldwell County in western Kentucky Northwestern Lyon County in western Kentucky * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 526 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Rosiclare to 7 miles south of Salem to 10 miles southeast of Calvert City, moving northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Marion around 535 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these severe thunderstorms include Creswell. This includes the following highways Interstate 24 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 33 and 44. Interstate 69 in Kentucky between Mile Markers 68 and 74. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Logan, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Clark; Logan; Montgomery; Pike; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas North central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to near Opal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Norman... Oden Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Belleville Havana... Black Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Columbia, Gilchrist, Suwannee by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Columbia; Gilchrist; Suwannee The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding begins on SW Santa Fe Drive south of Santa Fe Road in Columbia County. At 16.3 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission begins enforcement of a no wake zone on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream of the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to the confluence with the Suwannee River and on the Ichetucknee River upstream to the US 27 bridge. At 17.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences on Santa Fe Road in Columbia County and on River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.0 feet, Water begins to flood River Run Road in Suwannee County. At 18.8 feet, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission expands the no wake zone restriction further upstream on the Santa Fe River from the unnamed island 1.5 miles downstream on the Wilson`s Spring Boat Ramp to one-half mile upstream of the State Road 47 bridge. At 19.0 feet, Water begins to enter backyards of residences along the Ichetucknee River. At 19.8 feet, Waters begins to affect homes in the Hollingsworth Bluff area at State Route 47. At 20.0 feet, Access to homes on Santa Fe Road below SW Riverside Avenue becomes restricted in Columbia. Flooding begins on Santa Fe and Wilson Springs Road. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM EDT Monday the stage was 18.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM EDT Monday was 18.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 18.3 feet. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Olympics, West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 17:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Olympics; West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow possible above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 24 inches possible. * WHERE...Olympic mountains including Hurricane Ridge. Cascade mountains Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish, King, Pierce and Lewis Counties, including the Mount Baker Ski Area, Stevens Pass, Snoqualmie Pass, Crystal Mountain Ski Area, and Paradise on Mount Rainier. * WHEN...From Sunday afternoon through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 08:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-07 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...East to southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of the south-central Inner Channels including Wrangell, Kake, Port Protection, and Point Baker. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation could be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest wind gusts will likely occur Wednesday afternoon, but depending on the speed of the storm`s arrival and exit time, impactful wind gusts could arrive earlier or as late as Wednesday evening.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benson, Cavalier, Eddy, Griggs, Nelson, Ramsey, Towner by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 21:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 12:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benson; Cavalier; Eddy; Griggs; Nelson; Ramsey; Towner; Western Walsh County AREAS OF FOG ACROSS THE DEVILS LAKE BASIN THROUGH THIS MORNING Areas of fog occasionally reducing visibility to around one- quarter mile have developed across areas of the Devils lake Basin this morning. Travelers are encouraged to be prepared for the possibility of rapidly deteriorating visibility, and to use extra caution at intersections, railroad crossings, and school bus stops. The fog is expected to improve by the early afternoon hours.
BENSON COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Washington and Choctaw Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 29.3 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 30.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to again rise above flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue rising to 31.6 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CHOCTAW COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 08:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-07 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The southeast Gulf Coast and portions of the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Hydaburg, Thorne Bay, Metlakatla, Hollis, Kasaan, Edna Bay, and adjacent communities. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation could be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is highest for western Prince of Wales Island, but should the storm take a track close to the coast, then Ketchikan, Metlakatla, and eastern Prince of Wales Island communities will see impacts. Highest wind gusts will likely occur Wednesday afternoon, but depending on the speed of the storm`s arrival and exit time, impactful wind gusts could arrive earlier or as late as Wednesday evening.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK

