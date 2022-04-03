Flood Warning issued for Grand Forks, Walsh by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 08:00:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-04-07 00:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Dixon Entrance to Cape Decision Coastal Area; Southern Inner Channels HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southeast winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...The southeast Gulf Coast and portions of the southern Inner Channels including Ketchikan, Craig, Hydaburg, Thorne Bay, Metlakatla, Hollis, Kasaan, Edna Bay, and adjacent communities. * WHEN...From Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Aviation and marine transportation could be impacted. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Confidence is highest for western Prince of Wales Island, but should the storm take a track close to the coast, then Ketchikan, Metlakatla, and eastern Prince of Wales Island communities will see impacts. Highest wind gusts will likely occur Wednesday afternoon, but depending on the speed of the storm`s arrival and exit time, impactful wind gusts could arrive earlier or as late as Wednesday evening.
