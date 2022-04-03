ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rainelle Town Council discusses dumpster locks, parking signs and more

By rebecca stalnaker
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
The Rainelle Town Council held its regular meeting on Mar. 28. Mayor Robin Williams called the meeting to order. Dumpster locks, parking signs, opening the pool and more filled the agenda.

Dumpsters, locks and dumpster divers were the first topics of the night. According to one council member, some businesses are concerned about dumpster divers and wish to place a lock on their dumpsters. After a brief discussion, the council presented a motion on the matter. The motion, which passed unanimously, stated the business owners who want to may purchase a lock to use on their dumpster and pay a one-time fee to cover the cost of upgrading the bin to allow locking. As part of the agreement, business owners must have the dumpster unlocked on trash days.

The discussion then turned to parking/no parking signs and opening the pool for the season. According to Williams, the city hopes to open the pool on Memorial Day weekend. The pool house repairs discussed at the last meeting are complete.

Opening the pool, however, presents a challenge with parking. Patrons of the pool park in areas that take space away from employees and customers at City Hall. As a solution, Williams has designated some parking spots specifically for City Hall. Parking signs will be posted in these areas.

Additionally, the no-parking signs discussed at the previous meeting have been obtained. The no-parking signs will go in the area of 14th and Pennsylvania.

Williams stated that she is working on bringing a tire drop-off event back to the town. She has already spoken with the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). According to her statement, they hope to have the event sometime in September or October. The event will be for western Greenbrier County and will be in addition to the yearly tire pick-up for Greenbrier County. Two trash clean-up days are also in the planning stage for the town.

A representative of the water company gave a presentation at the meeting. The representative demonstrated the water’s iron content before and after entering their filter. The results were staggering. Within the two test tubes, the reactions were in stark contrast. He stated that the content coming into the filter is high. However, after the filter, it is brought down to normal levels.

The mayor reminded the town that an Easter egg hunt is scheduled for Saturday, April 16, at 1:30 p.m. The location of the event is Stonerise Nursing Home on Pennsylvania Ave. For more information regarding the Easter egg hunt, contact the mayor at 304-661-2883.

Rainelle Town Council will meet again on April 11 at 7 p.m. All meetings are streamed through Facebook Live.

