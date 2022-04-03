ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

6 people are dead and 10 are hospitalized in a shooting in Sacramento

By Joe Hernandez, NPR
WFPL
WFPL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXYCh_0ey7QqFL00

Updated April 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM ET

Six people are dead and at least 10 others were hospitalized after a predawn shooting in Sacramento, Calif., on Sunday, police said.

Calling the shooting a “really tragic situation,” Police Chief Kathy Lester told reporters at a news conference that authorities did not have any suspects in custody and are asking for assistance from the public.

She urged anyone to come forward who witnessed anything, has video related to the incident or has other information for the police.

Lester said the shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the area of 10th and K streets. Police officers nearby heard gunfire and responded to the scene, she said.

Earlier in the morning, Sacramento Police said in a tweet that they had closed the area from 9th Street to 13th Street between L Street and J Street and urged people to avoid the area because of a “large police presence.”

“Words can’t express my shock & sadness this morning,” Mayor Darrell Steinberg said in a tweet . “The numbers of dead and wounded are difficult to comprehend. We await more information about exactly what transpired in this tragic incident.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC10

Who were the four victims killed in the Sacramento Church shooting?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Church in Sacramento has released biographies remembering the lives of the four victims killed in the February shooting at the church. On Feb. 28, David Mora, 39, killed his children —Samantha Mora Gutierrez, 10; Samarah Mora Gutierrez, 9; Samia Mora Gutierrez, 13 -- and Nathaniel Kong, 59, during a supervised visit before killing himself.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WLKY.com

2 people killed in business parking lot shooting on Poplar Level Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman have died due to a shooting in a parking lot in Poplar Level on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. At about 7 p.m. on Saturday, LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to a call of a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 4200 block of Poplar Level Road. That is just off the Watterson Expressway exit there.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Sacramento, KY
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
CBS Chicago

Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as missing Evanston activist Elise Malary

EVANSTON, Ill. (CBS) – Evanston police confirmed Saturday the body pulled from Lake Michigan on Thursday has been identified as missing 31-year-old activist Elise Malary.Around 4:30 p.m. Evanston Police and Fire Departments responded to Garden Park in the 500 block of Sheridan Square for a report of a woman found by the rocks.  Malary has been missing since March 9 after she sent a text to her sister Fabiana around 9 a.m. – her last known contact. She was later reported missing on March 11. "She's never done anything like this before," said Fabiana. "So that's why it's been just so...
EVANSTON, IL
WHAS11

'Didn't even make his 2nd birthday': Louisville toddler dies, cause of death under investigation by police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are investigating following the death of a toddler this week. LMPD said it was contacted by Shively Police regarding a child’s death around 7:30 a.m. Monday at a daycare on Crums Lane. No other information regarding the incident was immediately available, but police said their Homicide Unit is looking further into the case.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darrell Steinberg
Complex

Florida Woman Reportedly Lied About Being Related to Teen Who Died at Amusement Park, GoFundMe Removes Scam Pages

The family of Tyre Sampson, the teen who fell to his death at an amusement park last week, say they’ve never met the woman who has repeatedly claimed to be his cousin. According to the Sun Sentinel, Tyre’s mother told Florida authorities she doesn’t know who “Shay Johnson” is, nor does anyone else in her family. Authorities have since confirmed the woman’s real name is Lewishena Browning, a 32-year-old Orlando resident.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#J Street#Sacramento Police#Npr
WSAZ

Human remains found in car removed from lake

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Human remains were found Friday in the car submerged in Dewey Lake, Floyd County Coroner Greg Nelson said. Those remains are being sent to Frankfort for an autopsy, Nelson said. Rescue crews from several agencies, including Kentucky State Police, spent much of Friday afternoon and...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Metro News

Body of missing Morgantown woman pulled from Deckers Creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police have recovered the body of a missing Morgantown woman from Deckers Creek. Police said the body of Candace McLaughlin was found at about 4:45 p.m. Monday behind 45 Deckers Creek Blvd. There were no apparent signs of trauma. McLaughlin was last seen Saturday at 3...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Fox 19

Victim killed in Over-the-Rhine shooting identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police have identified the victim killed in Thursday’s shooting in Over-the-Rhine. Amanuell Odle, 21, died at the scene of the shooting on E. 13th Street, according to police. Around 3:30 a.m., police received a 911 call for a reported shooting in that area. Officers and...
CINCINNATI, OH
KKTV

CSPD: 2 people dead after Citadel Mall Shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police have confirmed that two people are dead after a shooting at the Citadel Mall Friday night. The homicide unit is now investigating. The shooting reportedly happened around 10:40 p.m. in the Burlington Coat Factory/ Dillard’s parking lot. Officers say multiple people were...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
990K+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy