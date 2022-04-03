ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

China Finds New Omicron Subtype Near Shanghai as 'Zero-COVID' Plan Falters

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The country's strict approach to prevent the virus from spreading has faltered in the past month largely due to the BA.2...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 14

Shirley Graham-Suneson
10h ago

China started this it is the Chinese virus. I’ve been to China many times the people are wonderful so polite so generous so curious.It’s the government they are brutal as citizens have no idea with the outer world is like

Reply
3
Alan Rippee
19h ago

Lock down the ENTIRE country!!! Or even better yet... Close our airports to International travel!!!

Reply
6
Check out more stories from
Newsweek
Newsweek

858K+

Followers

87K+

Posts

787M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Weather Channel

New COVID-19 Variant Worse than Omicron might Emerge in Next Two Years, Says UK Epidemiologist

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shanghai#Europe#Omicron#Covid#Ba#The Global Times#Wechat#Bloomberg#Xinhua News Agency
Fortune

Pfizer CEO says new COVID variants might make four—or more—vaccine doses ‘necessary’ for returning to normal

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. A fourth dose of a COVID vaccine may be "necessary" to protect populations against COVID-19, Pfizer Inc. CEO Albert Bourla said Sunday, wading into a debate among public health officials over whether the emergence of new COVID variants means we'll all need a second booster shot.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chinese-owned TikTok rushes to move all US user data to the US and put American staff in control to head off privacy concerns by DC regulators over spying by Communist government

Chinese-owned TikTok is frantically working to move all data it holds on US users to the US, and putting an American team in control, according to reports. ByteDance, owner of the popular social video app, has launched Project Texas, which will also see an end to US employees reporting to its managers in Beijing.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Putin 'is constantly followed by thyroid cancer doctor': Specialist has 'spent 282 days' with Russian President amid claims he is seriously ill and suffering 'steroid rage' from treatment

Vladimir Putin is 'constantly' accompanied by a doctor specialising in thyroid cancer, a new investigation shows. Surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov, of Moscow's Central Clinical Hospital, has flown to the Russian leader no less than 35 times in Black Sea resort Sochi, his favourite place of residence. The respected doctor's thesis -...
WORLD
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
858K+
Followers
87K+
Post
787M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy