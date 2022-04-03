China Finds New Omicron Subtype Near Shanghai as 'Zero-COVID' Plan Falters

There is a "high chance" that a new COVID-19 variant which is worse than Omicron will emerge in the next two years, England's chief medical officer, Chris Whitty has warned. He said that there was still a "long way to go" because the virus will continue to "throw surprises". He also insisted the virus — which now poses a similar death threat as flu — will be with us "for the rest of our lives", Daily Mail reported.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO