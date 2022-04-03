ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anne Arundel County, MD

Anne Arundel County Announces Grants for Family Caregivers

By EOA Staff
Eye On Annapolis
Eye On Annapolis
 1 day ago
County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Department of Aging and Disabilities announced a new grant program available for family caregivers. The program will allow family caregivers to enroll their loved ones in adult day center programs. “These grants will give residents who act as family caregivers an opportunity. An...

