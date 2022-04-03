ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interview: The Child Life Department at Children's Hospital of New Jersey

 1 day ago
The Child Life Department at Children's Hospital of New Jersey at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center provides emotional and therapeutic healing tools for pediatric patients.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

