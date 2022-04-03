ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Young Bucks Update Twitter Bio After Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return at WrestleMania 38

By Jeremy Thomas
Cover picture for the articleThe Young Bucks reacted to Cody Rhodes’ WWE return at WrestleMania 38 as they do most things: by updating...

Highlights From Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania, McIntyre Cuts Ring Ropes With Sword (Pics, Video)

Drew McIntyre finally got his revenge over Happy Corbin at Wrestlemania in a grudge match that ended with McIntyre getting the win. McIntyre jumped over the ropes with a dive, suplexed Madcap Moss on the floor, then kicked out of Corbin’s finish before hitting his own to win. Following the match, McIntyre split the rope with his sword trying to hit Moss.
The KO Show Turns Into a No Holds Barred Match at Wrestlemania, Steve Austin Wins (Pics, Video)

As expected, the segment between Kevin Owens and Stone Cold Steve Austin turned into a fight at Wrestlemania. However, it became something more, as Owens challenged Austin to a No Holds Barred match. Austin accepted, a referee came down and the match was on. The two brawled all around ringside, and Austin took several bumps, including a stunner from Owens. However he avoided a chair shot and hit a stunner of his own to get the victory.
Cody Rhodes
The Young Bucks
Seth Rollins
Former WWE Champion Reacts To Being Left Off The WrestleMania Card

WrestleMania weekend is kicking off and soon fans all around the world will be watching the Show of Shows. Fans will see quite a few former WWE Champions competing on the Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but Jinder Mahal is not on the card. Jinder Mahal recently spoke...
Brandi Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes React to Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 Arrival

Cody Rhodes officially returned to the WWE on Saturday night by defeating Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. His arrival was quickly followed by two members of his famous family — his older brother Dustin and his wife Brandi. Dustin, who is still working in AEW, retweeted a clip of Rhodes nailing a Cody Cutter and wrote, "Get him brother. Love you."
Damian Priest Doesn’t Plan On Staying In The Back At Wrestlemania

In an interview with Denton Day (via Fightful), Damian Priest said that while he’s not booked for Wrestlemania this year, he doesn’t plan to stay in the back during the event. Priest will be part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal tonight but isn’t set for a match on either night of ‘Mania.
Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley & More React to Steve Austin Match at WrestleMania 38

The wrestling world got to see Steve Austin return to the ring at WrestleMania 38 and Bully Ray, Sasha Banks, Mick Foley, Matt Hardy and more took to social media to react. As you surely know, the main event of last night’s PPV saw Austin’s appearance on the Kevin Owens show turn into a No Holds Barred match, which Austin ultimately won.
Slimmer’s WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One) Review

Welcome to 411’s WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One) Report, live from AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, John “Bradshaw” Layfield, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair. Next up is a video package highlighting “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s entire career followed by a recap of the Dude Perfect WrestleMania set reveal from a few nights ago. We head to a video package for The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs followed by a video package highlighting Seth “Freakin” Rollins’ path to WrestleMania.
Big Name Signs With AEW

You never know what could happen in the world of professional wrestling as Tony Khan announced a few weeks ago that he had purchased Ring Of Honor. On Friday night the ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view aired live, and it was the first ROH pay-per-view of the Tony Khan era.
AJ Styles Says He Didn’t Sign A New WWE Deal, He Extended His Existing Deal

It was reported back in February that AJ Styles had signed a new multi-year deal with WWE. However, in an interview with Inside the Ropes (via Fightful), Styles said that he didn’t sign a new deal, he simply extended his existing deal with the company. Here are highlights:. On...
UPDATED: Status Of Rick Boogs Following Injury At Wrestlemania

UPDATE: WWE confirmed during Wrestlemania that Rick Boogs suffered a torn quad patella and will need surgery. It was noted by Michael Cole that Boogs will have that surgery in a couple of days. Original: As we previously reported, Rick Boogs suffered an injury at Wrestlemania after he attempted to...
Bianca Belair Wins RAW Women’s Title At Wrestlemania (Pics, Video)

Bianca Belair wins again at Wrestlemania after defeating Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion. Belair avoided several near-defeats from Lynch, including early in the match, to eventually hit the KOD and win the title. This is Belair’s first reign with the RAW Women’s title. Becky Lynch...
Production Details On Kevin Owens and Steve Austin Segment Tonight

PWInsider has several notes for tonight’s main event segment of Stone Cold Steve Austin on the KO Show at Wrestlemania. Owens told the website that it will be the ‘biggest thing’ he will do in his career. Steve Austin will like use his ATV to make an...
