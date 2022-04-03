Build your own free workout

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

By Andrew Wigger
 1 day ago
The City of Newberry added a new feature at the Newberry Recreation Complex, fitness equipment.

NEWBERRY — The City of Newberry is investing in a healthier community with the recent addition of outdoor fitness equipment at the Newberry Recreation Complex (1786 Glenn Street Extension, Newberry).

The City of Newberry worked with West Columbia-based Total Strength and Speed/Williams Strength to install the equipment. According to Josh Eachues, program coordinator for the Newberry Recreation Complex, the equipment is set up to use body weight, gravity, calisthenics and plyometrics to create a training session to accommodate individual needs.

“Our goal at the Newberry Recreation Complex is to have something for everyone, whether that be for children, casual walker or someone looking for a workout through this equipment,” said Mayor Foster Senn.

The fitness equipment includes three sets of monkey bars; separate pull-up bars (pull-ups can also be done on monkey bars); sit up bench; knee raise bench; two movable step-up platforms; two chest/triceps dip stations; two battle ropes; one set of adjustable Jammer Arms; two circular wall ball targets; two landmine attachments.

The only equipment not included are weight plates and balls for the wall ball targets (residents are free to bring their own.)

“We are trying to provide something for the community; you need to go with the basics and that’s how we approached it. The equipment allows for core workout and bodyweight workouts: pull-ups, push-ups, dips, squats — the battle ropes are out there. Gives people a lot of options without a gym fee,” Eachues said.

While the City of Newberry does not supply workout plans or offer programs for anyone using the equipment, (which is first come, first served use,) Eachues said they have a plan to get some signage with QR codes that will take visitors to a site that will offer suggestions.

“We understand not everyone knows how to use the equipment and what to do. With everything going on in the world, we wanted people to have a free fitness option and an opportunity to get outside and use whatever knowledge they have,” he said.

Nick Gills, 34, is a Chapin resident with the Instagram page, homegymhangout, he stopped by the Newberry Recreation Complex to demonstrate the aforementioned equipment.

“There isn’t anything like this around, not to this magnitude. A large portion of the population can get out here on a regular basis, either by themselves or with their children who can play on the playground next door. You don’t have to bring much with you, the facility is pretty much set up to do everything you need to do to get a good workout,” Gills said. “I have a well-equipped home gym in my house, but availability to be outside, meet like-minded people, meet new people — meet new friends, challenge you in a different way, get outside and enjoy nature while you get a good sweat in.”

While going through the equipment, Gills said the fitness equipment will allow people to get in a multitude of workouts, including cardio, abs, arms, legs, shoulders.

“The city doing this for people is incredible,” he said.

As previously mentioned, the City of Newberry contracted with Total Strength and Speed/Williams Strength at a cost of approximately $30,000. In getting the equipment, Eachues said they wanted to get more “bang for their buck.”

“We wanted equipment that could be used at any ability level, with modifications,” he said.

When it comes to weather protection, Eachues said there is a powder coating on the steel. He said, in essence, it should not have a problem with rust, but they will keep an eye on it.

“We have also thrown around the idea of possibly having coverage to provide shade,” he said.

The new outdoor fitness equipment is located behind the Gully Washer Splash Park at the Newberry Recreation Complex. For more information, call City of Newberry Parks Recreation and Tourism at 803-321-1015.

