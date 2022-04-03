Police identify 33-year-old man killed at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, release surveillance footage

Police respond to a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk. Hannah Eason/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday night at the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.

Officers responded to the mall shortly before 6:30 p.m. after reports of a gunshot disturbance. Three people were hit by gunfire including 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney, of Norfolk, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a man were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police previously said it was two women.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told several media outlets Saturday that the shooting seemed to be sparked by an argument about money.

Police circulated surveillance footage a few hours after the shooting, asking the public for help identifying a suspect and person of interest in the slaying. Boone told the press he believes that the victim and suspect were related. A Norfolk police spokesman later said detectives had determined McKinney is not related to the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the men in the images or who can help investigators is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-562-5887 or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

