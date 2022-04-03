ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Police identify 33-year-old man killed at MacArthur Center in Norfolk, release surveillance footage

By Jessica Nolte, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ei2Ya_0ey7PO0Y00
Police respond to a fatal shooting on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk. Hannah Eason/The Virginian-Pilot/TNS

Police have identified the man who was killed Saturday night at the MacArthur Center in downtown Norfolk.

Officers responded to the mall shortly before 6:30 p.m. after reports of a gunshot disturbance. Three people were hit by gunfire including 33-year-old Roosevelt A. McKinney, of Norfolk, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a man were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening. Police previously said it was two women.

Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone told several media outlets Saturday that the shooting seemed to be sparked by an argument about money.

Police circulated surveillance footage a few hours after the shooting, asking the public for help identifying a suspect and person of interest in the slaying. Boone told the press he believes that the victim and suspect were related. A Norfolk police spokesman later said detectives had determined McKinney is not related to the suspect.

Anyone who can identify the men in the images or who can help investigators is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line 1-888-562-5887 or by using the P3Tips mobile app.

Related coverage: Man dead, 2 women injured in shooting at MacArthur Center in Norfolk

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot

10K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
WDEF

Body Identified in 33 Year Old Cold Case

TRENTON, Ga — On December 16, 1988, a woman’s body was found on the side of the road in Dade County. “It was off I-59 northbound, just inside of Dade County, about 5.3 miles just inside the Georgia line,” said Joe Montgomery of the GBI. After 34...
DADE COUNTY, GA
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Family identifies 18-year-old killed in Rockford shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family has identified 18-year-old Davonte Simmons as the teen killed in a shooting Thursday night. According to Rockford Police, officers were called to the 2600 block of Pleasant Avenue around 8:30 p.m. for a reported shooting. Surveillance video obtained by Eyewitness News shows several individuals engaged in activity around a […]
ROCKFORD, IL
11Alive

Police identify man killed in northwest Atlanta shooting

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has identified the man who was shot and killed on Bakers Road Friday morning. He was identified as Torrence Adams, 30. According to Lt. Ralph Woolfolk, police responded around 1:45 a.m. and found Adams in the doorway of a home. He added that Adams did not live at the address where he was found.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
NBC News

Suspect arrested in Sacramento shooting that left 6 dead, 12 wounded

A suspect was arrested in Sunday's mass shooting in Sacramento, California, which left six people dead and a dozen others wounded, police said. Dandrae Martin, 26, was booked on assault and illegal firearm possession charges, Sacramento police said. As part of their investigation, authorities served search warrants at three residences,...
SACRAMENTO, CA
WIFR

19-year-old pedestrian killed in rural Winnebago County identified

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The name of a 19-year-old woman hit and killed by a car late Sunday night was released by Illinois State Police on Tuesday. Nina Bianco of Sugar Grove, Ill. died on impact after preliminary reports say she walked into the roadway and was hit by a car traveling west on US Route 20. The incident is currently under investigation and state troopers say the reason Bianco walked into traffic is unknown at this time.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
Kisha Walker

Surveillance Footage Captures Off-Duty Kenosha Police Officer Perform Chokehold and Kneels on 12-Year-Old Girl's Neck

KENOSHA, Wisconsin - The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted surveillance footage Friday March 18, 2022, that shows off-duty Kenosha Police Officer Shawn Guetschow trying to break up a childhood fight between two adolescent girls during their lunchtime break at the Lincoln Middle School before he tussles with the child and subsequently applies a brief chokehold restraint on her. Guetschow then kneels on the young girl's neck while handcuffing her on March 4, 2022.
KENOSHA, WI
KELOLAND TV

37-year-old man identified as person killed in Pennington County crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) –The man killed in a crash last Friday southeast of Rapid City has been identified. The South Dakota Highway Patrol says a Subaru Impreza was traveling westbound on Lower Spring Creek Road when the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The vehicle left the roadway and rolled.
RAPID CITY, SD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Boone
Virginian-Pilot

Police ID 28-year-old Virginia Beach man shot to death at Chesapeake shopping center

Police have identified a 28-year-old man shot and killed Saturday afternoon outside a Chesapeake shopping center. Officers from the Chesapeake Police Department responded at 2:50 p.m. to a report of gunfire at the Holly Point Shopping Center, located at 211 Providence Road. At the scene, police found Julian Peterson, of Virginia Beach, had been shot. Peterson died on the way to the hospital, ...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Virginian-Pilot

21-year-old Norfolk man dies following Fremont Street shooting

A 21-year-old man has died following a shooting in Norfolk last week, police said Monday. The Norfolk Police Department responded to a report of a gunshot victim around 3:30 p.m. March 15 in the 800 block of Fremont Street, near Church Street. When officers arrived on scene, they learned that the victim, Faizon J. Moore, of Norfolk, was transported to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital by a ...
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macarthur Center#Norfolk Police#Shooting#Crime
WTHR

33-year-old man arrested, charged in Kokomo attempted murder

KOKOMO, Ind. — Local and federal agents worked together to identify and arrest a suspect in an attempted murder in Kokomo. Officers were called to a shooting in the 2900 block of Heritage Drive at 2:13 a.m. on March 10. They found 25-year-old Alex Bender, who had been shot in the chest. He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis for treatment and was last listed in critical condition.
KOKOMO, IN
WILX-TV

Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop

The former Republican State Representative is currently facing a criminal investigation for his actions while he was in office. The former Republican State Representative is currently facing a criminal investigation for his actions while he was in office. First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/24/22. Updated: 11 hours ago. Thursday morning...
LANSING, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Heroic’ neighbour died after being hit with dumb bell, coroner says

A “heroic” neighbour who sacrificed his own life to save a two-year-old boy died after being repeatedly hit with a dumb bell, a coroner has said.Thames Valley Police found the body of highways officer Richard Woodcock, 38, when they forced their way into a property at Denmead, in Two Mile Ash, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire, after being called to an ongoing disturbance at about 9.40am on June 26.He had gone to the next door flat to help the boy, who was thought to be in danger, Milton Keynes Coroner’s Court heard.Kelvin Odichukumma Igweani, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KGET

Two men killed in Hwy 33 crash identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The two men killed in a head-on collision on Highway 33 just north of Lerdo Highway Saturday evening have been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office. The men are Jose Wuilver Rodas Cruz, 22, of Salinas and Jose Mario Gomez Mendoza, 53, of Salinas, according to the coroner’s office. Cruz […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy