LEOMINSTER (CBS) — One of the four Marines killed when their aircraft crashed in Norway during a NATO drill Friday was a Massachusetts native, 27-year-old Captain Ross Reynolds of Leominster. The other Marines were identified as Captain Matthew Tomkiewicz, 27, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; Gunnery Sargent James Speedy, 30, of Cambridge, Ohio; and Corporal Jacob Moore, 24, of Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Reynolds, an Osprey pilot, joined the Marine Corps in May 2017. He was taking part in a training mission Friday. It was not related to the war in Ukraine. The cause of the crash is under investigation. “The pilots and crew were committed...

LEOMINSTER, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO