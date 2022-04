Aldi is not only home to plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables, it is also a great place to pick up some quick and easy pre-made items for those days when you are in a rush and simply don't have time to prepare everything from scratch. One fan-favorite pre-made item is the store's Bake House Creations pie crust, which has been receiving rave reviews from fans for years. All the way back in 2017, Aldi Reviewer called this crust "as good as homemade crusts" and recommended it to their readers, and it has continued to be a crowd pleaser among Aldi shoppers in the years since.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 20 DAYS AGO