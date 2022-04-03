ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Frank Gore says he’s retiring as a 49er after 16K yards

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TpriD_0ey7Okq700

Running back Frank Gore said he will sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 38-year-old Gore, who did not play in the NFL last season, ranks third all-time with 16,000 rushing yards.

“We still trying to figure out when I’m going through my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement,” Gore told TheSFNiners.com in a video shared on YouTube on Saturday. “I told (team owner) Jed York I always want to be a Niner. So we working on that right now.”

A third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2005, Gore played the first 10 seasons of his 16-year NFL career in San Francisco. He earned all five of his Pro Bowl selections and posted eight of his nine 1,000-yard seasons there.

Gore is the 49ers’ career leader in rushing attempts (2,442) and yards (11,073) and ranks second with 64 rushing touchdowns to Hall of Famer Joe Perry (68).

He rushed for 653 yards in 15 games with the New York Jets in 2000, finishing his career with 19,985 yards from scrimmage and 99 total touchdowns in 241 games (218 starts) with the 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and Jets.

Only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) have rushed for more yards than Gore, who hinted about a future role with San Francisco’s front office.

“I love looking at talent and I love evaluating talent and I love ball,” he said. “(The 49ers) know that I know football players, what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”

Gore’s most recent athletic endeavor was a boxing match against former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18, 2021. Gore lost the four-round bout in a split decision.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. has reportedly had talks with 1 notable team

Odell Beckham Jr. may find himself on a new team in 2022, and it’s one that would certainly make headlines. Beckham had preliminary discussions with the New England Patriots at the start of free agency and there appears to be persistent mutual interest, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Beckham is interested in playing for Bill Belichick, and the Patriots looked at signing Beckham in November when the Cleveland Browns released him. There is “no real rush” on either side to get a deal done, according to the report.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick getting another NFL showcase

Colin Kaepernick will get another chance to showcase himself for NFL teams on Saturday as part of his work with the Michigan Wolverines this week. Friday’s NFL transaction wire revealed that Kaepernick will hold an “exhibition throwing event” at halftime of Michigan’s spring game on Saturday along with some draft-eligible players. NFL teams will be permitted to scout the event if they wish to do so.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Gore signs 1-day contract to retire with NFL team

Frank Gore is not going to play in the NFL next season, but the legendary running back does plan to sign with a team. Gore told TheSFNiners over the weekend that he is planning to sign a one-day contract with the San Francisco 49ers in order to retire as a member of the team. He said the transaction will take place at some point this offseason. Gore may also take on a front office role in San Francisco.
NFL
NBC Sports

Patriots QB Mac Jones has fired up reaction to DeVante Parker trade

The New England Patriots have given quarterback Mac Jones another quality wide receiver to target next season, and he seems pretty excited about it. It's not official yet, but according to multiple reports, the Patriots are acquiring DeVante Parker and a 2022 fifth-round draft pick from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walter Payton
Person
Deron Williams
Person
Emmitt Smith
Person
Jed York
Person
Rob Gronkowski
ClutchPoints

Patriots land DeVante Parker in trade with Dolphins

As the New England Patriots build around Mac Jones, they are looking to surround him with a strong offensive unit. The main area of need has been a wide receiver. They found one within their division, making a trade with the Miami Dolphins to acquire Jones’ newest receiver. According...
NFL
NBC Sports

DeVante Parker trade: Here's an updated list of Patriots wide receivers

The New England Patriots made a much-needed upgrade at the wide receiver position Saturday by reportedly acquiring DeVante Parker from the Miami Dolphins in a trade that also included multiple draft picks. It's the fourth time the Patriots have made a trade with the Dolphins during Bill Belichick's 23-year tenure...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Jets#Retirement#American Football#Thesfniners Com#Indianapolis Colts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

49K+
Followers
41K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy