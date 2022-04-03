Frank Gore says he’s retiring as a 49er after 16K yards

Running back Frank Gore said he will sign a one-day contract and retire as a member of the San Francisco 49ers.

The 38-year-old Gore, who did not play in the NFL last season, ranks third all-time with 16,000 rushing yards.

“We still trying to figure out when I’m going through my one-day contract, to sign, do my retirement,” Gore told TheSFNiners.com in a video shared on YouTube on Saturday. “I told (team owner) Jed York I always want to be a Niner. So we working on that right now.”

A third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 2005, Gore played the first 10 seasons of his 16-year NFL career in San Francisco. He earned all five of his Pro Bowl selections and posted eight of his nine 1,000-yard seasons there.

Gore is the 49ers’ career leader in rushing attempts (2,442) and yards (11,073) and ranks second with 64 rushing touchdowns to Hall of Famer Joe Perry (68).

He rushed for 653 yards in 15 games with the New York Jets in 2000, finishing his career with 19,985 yards from scrimmage and 99 total touchdowns in 241 games (218 starts) with the 49ers (2005-14), Indianapolis Colts (2015-17), Miami Dolphins (2018), Buffalo Bills (2019) and Jets.

Only Emmitt Smith (18,355) and Walter Payton (16,726) have rushed for more yards than Gore, who hinted about a future role with San Francisco’s front office.

“I love looking at talent and I love evaluating talent and I love ball,” he said. “(The 49ers) know that I know football players, what it’s supposed to take to be a football player.”

Gore’s most recent athletic endeavor was a boxing match against former NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18, 2021. Gore lost the four-round bout in a split decision.

