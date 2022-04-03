10 Mud Hens storylines to watch in 2022

The wait for baseball in Toledo is almost over.

The Toledo Mud Hens open the season at 4:05 p.m. Tuesday at Fifth Third Field against the Rochester Red Wings. Due to the MLB lockout, Triple-A teams will start their schedule before MLB opening day, which is scheduled for Thursday.

Here are 10 Mud Hens things to watch this season.

1. McClendon’s return

New Mud Hens manager Lloyd McClendon isn’t so new to Mud Hens fans. McClendon was hired as Toledo’s skipper after Gary Jones was promoted to the Detroit Tigers first base coach position. Jones was hired to fill the vacant Mud Hens manager role on Dec. 2. He was promoted to his current position with the Tigers on Jan. 27.

McClendon held the same role in 2016, when he led Toledo to a 68-76 record. He managed for seven seasons at the major league level with the Seattle Mariners and Pittsburgh Pirates, as well as games for the Tigers in 2008, 2010, and 2020.

2. Coaching staff additions

The Mud Hens coaching staff saw the hiring of bench coach Tony Cappucilli and hitting coach Adam Melhuse. Cappucilli was hired away from the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, where he worked since 2017. The 41-year-old previously worked as the Arizona Complex League Dodgers manager in 2021. Cappucilli also spent time as a player development coach for the Dodgers.

Melhuse earned a promotion from Double-A Erie to Triple-A Toledo. The 49-year-old former utility major leaguer held the same position with the Seawolves last season. He brings experience from working in the Dodgers and Los Angeles Angels organizations. Melhuse managed the former Single-A Burlington Bees (2016 and 2017), and was the hitting coach for Triple-A Oklahoma City Dodgers (2018) and Double-A Tulsa Drillers (2019).

3. Wentz’s second season back from surgery

Wentz, the Tigers No. 13 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, underwent Tommy John surgery in 2020, and returned to action May of last year. He spent his 2021 campaign with Low-A Lakeland and Double-A Erie. Wentz, 24, made 13 starts for the Seawolves and pitched to a 3.71 earned-run average. He finished the season with an 0-7 record and 4.50 ERA across 72 innings pitched with 82 strikeouts, and 41 walks.

The left-hander was traded to Detroit in 2019 from the Atlanta Braves for Shane Greene. In five minor league seasons, Wentz has compiled a 19-26 record, 3.43 ERA in 443⅓ innings with 477 strikeouts. He was slated to begin the year at Double-A and then was assigned to Toledo on March 31.

4. International League returns

Bye-bye Triple-A East. Minor League Baseball announced on March 16 that minor league names would go back to its historical names. The Mud Hens, who played in Triple-A East for 2021, will once again play in the International League.

The Mud Hens will stay in the Midwest Division with Iowa Cubs, Omaha Storm Chasers, St. Paul Saints, Indianapolis Indians, Columbus Clippers, and Louisville Bats.

5. Experimental changes

MLB announced on March 11 it will continue to experiment with rule changes at the minor league level. At Triple-A, larger bases are set to return for 2022. First, second, and third bases will be increased in size from 15 square inches to 18 square inches. The increase in size is an attempt to reduce player collisions and injuries. Triple-A tested out the larger bases last season.

Triple-A has experimented with a pitch clock since 2015, but it will be introduced to all full season affiliates this season. When the bases are empty, pitchers have 14 seconds. If there are runners on base, pitchers have 19 seconds.

Pacific Coast League teams were selected to test out the automated balls and strike system (ABS) this year. Only the Charlotte Knights (Chicago White Sox affiliate) are set to use the ABS system in the International League. Toledo is not scheduled to play Charlotte this year.

6. New opponents

The Mud Hens are scheduled to face three opponents Toledo didn’t see last season: Rochester Red Wings (Washington Nationals affiliate), Worcester Red Sox (Boston Red Sox affiliate), and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees). Those three teams play in the International League Northeast Division.

The six-game format schedule is here for another season, too. Toledo will play six-game series against its opponents with scheduled off days on Mondays or Tuesdays. There is one three game series against the Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate).

7. Top prospects

Angel De Jesus, Kody Clemens, and Ryan Kreidler are back in Toledo. That trio are ranked in the Tigers top 30 prospects, according to MLB Pipeline.

De Jesus, 25, made 35 appearances for the Mud Hens last season with a 4.21 ERA over 51 1/3 innings. He’s Detroit’s No. 28 prospect.

Clemens (No. 18 prospect) played 97 games for Toledo last year and batted .247 with 18 home runs and 59 runs batted in. De Jesus and Clemens were both added to the Tigers 40-man roster before the MLB lockout, likely signaling a potential big league callup during the season.

Kreidler, the Tigers’ No. 7 prospect, earned a late-season promotion to Toledo. With the Mud Hens, he had a .304 batting average with seven home runs and 22 RBIs.

8. Back-to-back titles?

Toledo won the then-Triple-A East Midwest Division last season. It was Toledo’s seventh divisional championship since joining the International League in 1965. Could Toledo make it back-to-back seasons?

The Mud Hens haven’t won back-to-back division titles since 2005, 2006, and 2007.

9. Dingler watch

Dingler, a native of North Canton, Ohio, was selected out of Ohio State in the 2020 draft. The 6-foot-3 catcher was selected with the Tigers first pick in the second round (38th overall). He began the 2021 season at High- A West Michigan and ended the year with Double-A Erie.

Dingler, the Tigers’ No. 4 prospect according to MLB, had a rough stretch with the Seawolves. He hit .202 in 50 games for Erie, but dealt with a wrist injury. If his bat begins to develop at Double-A, Dingler could be a top prospect to watch as a late-season promotion to Triple-A Toledo.

10. Extra games

Minor League Baseball announced on Feb. 3 that Triple-A seasons would expand to 150 games for the 2022 season. Originally, Triple-A clubs were scheduled to play 144 contests.

The Mud Hens added six games to its schedule: three games at home against the Clippers (Sept. 23 to Sept. 25) and three on the road against the Iowa Cubs (Sept. 26 to Sept. 28).