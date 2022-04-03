ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring reading: Children's books talk baby animals, fresh starts

By J. Joseph Prince / Special to The Blade
Spring has sprung, the grass has riz. I wonder where the flowers is?

I’m uncertain of that little bon mot’s origin, but it’s always made me chuckle, and I always think about it this time of year — a time of new beginnings or regrowth. And that’s the unifying element of this month’s reviews.

Some new beginnings are obvious, like baby animals. Other new beginnings are my cheeky attempt to shoehorn a book I love into this column. Regardless, all these beginnings are perfect for sharing with the young people in your life.

Mina. Written and illustrated by Matthew Forsythe. Simon & Schuster. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

Mina, a cautious mouse, lives with her quirky father in a jewel-toned forest. She spends her days reading and enjoying life’s quiet moments as her father fills their home with items he’s collected from the woods. When he brings home a pet squirrel, though, Mina is alarmed. Very alarmed. Because Mina is pretty sure this “squirrel” is a cat and that this new member of their family is probably more interested in eating Mina and her father than being doted on as a pet. Forsythe’s subversively funny story is aided by his enchanting, detailed illustrations that encourage page turns as the suspense builds. Sheer genius.

First Big Book of Baby Animals. Written by Maya Myers. National Geographic Kids. Ages 4-8. $14.99.

Oftentimes encyclopedic nonfiction is overlooked in favor of narrative nonfiction. There is something to be said, though, for aesthetically pleasing informational texts that provide children with facts. No other publisher is as adept at this feat than the stalwart National Geographic. Intuitively arranged by biomes, this wonderful title combines striking photographs of baby animals in their natural habitats with fascinating tidbits about their behaviors and adaptations. Perfect for browsing and learning with the added bonus of being oh-so-cute. The baby rhinoceros is especially (and surprisingly!) adorable.

Me and Ms. Too. Written by Laura Ruby. Illustrated by Dung Ho. Balzer + Bray. Ages 4-8. $17.99.

Molly preferred life before Ms. Too married her dad. Dad was silly and fun; he made bunny cookies and sang songs with Molly. He was her whole world. Molly preferred Ms. Too when she was just the children’s librarian who read wonderful stories and helped Molly find great books. Now Ms. Too is her stepmother. She isn’t silly and fun like Dad. When Molly and Ms. Too visit the zoo, Molly makes a surprising discovery. Laura Ruby’s clear, concise writing captures a child’s anxiety about the disruption of familiarity, and Dung Ho’s expressive digital art brings warmth to a story that many children will connect with. An important book.

Sir Ladybug. Written and illustrated by Corey R. Tabor. Balzer + Bray. Ages 6-10. $13.99.

Fresh off his well-deserved Caldecott Honor for last year’s superb Mel Fell, Tabor returns with this gleefully giddy debut entry in a graphic novel series for emerging readers. Readers are introduced to Sir Ladybug, an ordinary insect with a sword who, along with his herald Pell and  squire Sterling, is in search of a quest. And golly do they find one. Tabor packs this slim volume with plenty of visual humor that will delight children and adults (a personal favorite: vroom closet — you’ll just have to see it!). If the titles that follow this new beginning are as punchy as this one, it’ll be a surefire hit with young readers. Absolutely hilarious.

Supernatural Society . Written by Rex Ogle. Inkyard Press. Ages 8-12. $16.99.

Being the new kid is never easy, and Will’s situation is no exception. Well, sorta. Will’s new town is filled with monsters, and it appears that he’s the only person who can see them! Will befriends some fellow students and forms the titular group to investigate the curious disappearances of the town’s animals. Ogle, best known for his young adult memoirs, dips his toes into middle grade fiction that blends horror, humor, and puzzles to terrific effect. Narrated by a monster who delivers tongue-in-cheek asides, this is a rollicking joyride sure to deliver both chills and laughs in equal measures.

Those Kids from Fawn Creek . Written by Erin Entrada Kelly. Greenwillow Books. Ages 8-12. $17.99.

The seventh graders of Fawn Creek, Louisiana have known each other their entire lives. After all, the town is teensy-tiny. Only 13 desks grace their classroom — one for each of them. When Renni’s father gets a job in the “big city,” 13 becomes 12 — that is, until Orchard Mason arrives. Orchard is an anomaly, and no one is quite sure how she will fit in. Newbery Medal winning author Kelly weaves this quiet, beautiful tale through the chorus of seventh grade voices, each captured distinctively. Akin to other “outsider” stories, like Jerry Spinelli’s Stargirl, but richer in both character development and nuance.

J. Joseph Prince is the curriculum and outreach educator at Bowling Green State University.

