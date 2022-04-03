Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buckingham by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Vincennes. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River south of Terre Haute. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist through late Tuesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday /9:00 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday /9:00 AM EDT Monday/ was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet Thursday, April 14. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

KNOX COUNTY, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO