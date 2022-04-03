ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst County, VA

Special Weather Statement issued for Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Bland, Botetourt, Buckingham by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 03:59:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Amherst; Appomattox; Bedford; Bland; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Carroll; Charlotte; Craig;...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Carroll, Jo Daviess, Stephenson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-03 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Carroll; Jo Daviess; Stephenson Slick Travel Conditions Continue Snow continues to move eastward across portions of northeast Iowa and northwest Illinois this morning. Some of the snow was heavy and reducing visibility down to a half mile or less in areas. In addition, the heavy snowfall rates were producing snow covered roads north of Highway 30. The snow will diminish from west to east at Cedar Rapids and Manchester after 11 AM. Be prepared for slippery travel conditions and sharply reduced visibility if you`re planning to travel this morning. Slow down and be more cautious when approaching stops and while turning.
CARROLL COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Columbia, Montour by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 16:15:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-01 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Columbia; Montour THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR COLUMBIA...SOUTHEASTERN MONTOUR AND SOUTHEASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storms which prompted the warning have weakened below severe limits, and have exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for central and north central Pennsylvania.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Bland, Craig, Giles, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth, Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-26 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 05:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bland; Craig; Giles; Montgomery; Pulaski; Smyth; Tazewell; Wythe A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT PULASKI...GILES...SOUTHWESTERN CRAIG...SMYTH...TAZEWELL...BLAND WYTHE AND MONTGOMERY COUNTIES AND THE CITY OF RADFORD At 445 AM EDT, radar indicated mixed rain and snow showers located along a line extending from near Mountain Lake in Giles county to near Richlands Virginia, just southwest of Bluefield. Movement was southeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers. Temperatures are near freezing, so the precipitation may occur as a burst of snow, reducing the visibility, and resulting in a coating of snow to occur on the grass and elevated objects. The ground temperature is above freezing, so little or no accumulation is expected on the road. Locations impacted include Blacksburg Christiansburg Radford Pulaski Wytheville Bland and Marion.
BLAND COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark, Logan, Montgomery, Pike, Polk, Scott, Yell by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 08:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 100 PM CDT for western, central and southwestern Arkansas. Target Area: Clark; Logan; Montgomery; Pike; Polk; Scott; Yell The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Logan County in western Arkansas Northwestern Clark County in southwestern Arkansas North central Pike County in southwestern Arkansas Northeastern Polk County in western Arkansas Eastern Scott County in western Arkansas Southwestern Yell County in central Arkansas Montgomery County in western Arkansas * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 800 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cardiff to near Opal, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Mount Ida... Glenwood Norman... Oden Blue Mountain... Cardiff Little Missouri Falls Recreatio Bard Springs Recreation Area Mauldin... Albert Pike Recreation Area Muddy Creek WMA... Stonehouse Recreation Area Opal... Mimosa Gravelly... Fourche Valley Mount Magazine... Belleville Havana... Black Springs HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
CLARK COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Cleveland, McClain, Pontotoc, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-04 10:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cleveland; McClain; Pontotoc; Pottawatomie A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Cleveland, northwestern Pontotoc, southwestern Pottawatomie and southeastern McClain Counties through 1015 AM CDT At 943 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Wayne, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Purcell, Lexington, Wayne, Asher, Wanette, Byars, St. Louis, Rosedale and Trousdale. This includes Interstate 35 between mile markers 82 and 89. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
#Special Weather Statement#Campbell
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:42:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 09:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Glenmora ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding will occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CDT Monday the stage was 24.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CDT Monday was 24.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 24.4 feet. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.4 Mon 8 am CDT 24.4 24.4 24.4
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hampton, Jasper by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hampton; Jasper FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Monday, the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 13.3 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Effingham, Screven by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:21:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Effingham; Screven FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Savannah River near Clyo. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 13.3 feet, one foot of water covers Tom Goethe Road just after the pavement ends. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 915 AM EDT Monday, the stage was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 13.3 feet. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Knox, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 09:50:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Knox; Sullivan The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Vincennes. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River south of Terre Haute. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist through late Tuesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding is in progress. High water surrounds many river cabins. Access to most river cabins is by boat only. Levees begin to protect farmland. Extensive flooding of Leaverton Park occurs in Palestine, Illinois. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Monday /9:00 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 17.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Monday /9:00 AM EDT Monday/ was 17.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage tomorrow evening and continue falling to 7.4 feet Thursday, April 14. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
KNOX COUNTY, IN
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Lawrence, Wabash by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 08:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated this evening. Target Area: Lawrence; Wabash The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Riverton and Vincennes. .Lowland flooding from excessive rainfall remains on portions of the Wabash River south of Terre Haute. Flooding on the Wabash River will persist through late Tuesday for some areas. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Vincennes. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Some flooding at Kimmell Park in Vincennes. Agricultural lands flood in the St. Francisville, Illinois area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 AM CDT Monday /8:45 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:45 AM CDT Monday /8:45 AM EDT Monday/ was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this evening and continue falling to 6.5 feet Thursday, April 14. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IL

