Viewers have a new look at what to expect from the film The Survivor. HBO has released a new trailer for the film that tells the true story of Harry Haft. The trailer begins with Haft (played by Ben Foster), a professional boxer, walking to a boxing ring. It also cuts to flashbacks to his time boxing as a prisoner in Auschwitz, which he says "keeps going on in my head," and that he can't stop it. It then shows a journalist telling Haft that he covered one of his fights and is interested in telling his story as a survivor of Auschwitz.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO