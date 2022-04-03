7 big health benefits from eating nuts

Credit: CC0 Public Domain.

Scientists from Guangzhou Medical University found great health benefits from eating nuts.

The review study is published in Vasa and was conducted by Yunying Huang et al.

Previous research found an inverse association was found between nut supplementation and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

In the study, the team reviewed 11 published articles involving 468 participants.

Overall, the results of the 13 clinical trials showed that nut supplementation strongly increased flow-mediated dilation.

The team found that different types of nuts are linked to different health benefits.

Tree nuts — like almonds, walnuts, pistachios and macadamias, and groundnuts — like peanuts, exhibit high ratios of l-arginine to l-lysine.

Both of them are amino acids that play many critical roles in the body.

Pine nuts are very high in PUFA. They are a good source of manganese, copper, and magnesium.

Some nuts are high in selenium, including chia seeds, sesame seeds, flaxseeds, cashews, coconut, pistachio, walnut, almonds, hazelnut, and pecan.

Selenium is an essential mineral and key to the body’s health.

Sunflower seeds and almonds are rich in fiber. Some tree nuts, like walnuts, pecans, and chestnuts have the highest contents of antioxidants.

The team showed that these nutrients could help improve blood sugar control, improve blood cholesterol levels, reduce inflammation, reduce oxidative stress, boost gut health, improve blood vessel functions, and improve blood pressure health.

They concluded that supplementation of nuts strongly improves the heart and metabolic functions.

