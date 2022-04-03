ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Pedestrian killed in crash on 87th St.

By KMBC 9 News Staff
KMBC.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after a crash in southern...

www.kmbc.com

KCTV 5

Kansas City businessman shot to death at gas pump

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police on Tuesday released the name of the man shot and killed at a gas station Monday afternoon in Kansas City, and it’s a local remodeling businessman. The homicide victim was identified as Kirk Whittaker, 34, of Kansas City. Whittaker ran Whittaker Remodeling LLC,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Olathe police need help identifying young boy

OLATHE, Kan. — The Olathe Police Department is requesting public assistance in identifying a young boy. Police located the child near West Santa Fe Street and North Normandy Street on Saturday. Anyone who can identify the child is urged to contact the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363. KMBC 9...
OLATHE, KS
WIBW

Two arrested in south Topeka robbery Sunday morning

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested in connection to a robbery in south Topeka Sunday morning. The Topeka Police Department said Taurean Ross, 29, and Christina Wallace, 37, were booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on an aggravated robbery charge. Officers were called just before 7...
TOPEKA, KS
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCTV 5

Driver killed in 2-vehicle crash in Overland Park

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died in a crash in Overland Park on Tuesday night, according to the police department. They say the crash happened at the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and Foster Street just before 8:15 p.m. On a map, it appears that Foster Street turns into...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KSHB 41 Action News

KCPD find missing man dead

The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is searching for a missing man. Brent D. Kendrick, 52, was last seen around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday morning leaving Ugly Joe's Bar located at 1127 W. 103rd St. in KCMO, according to KCPD.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

One dead following shooting in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Police in Kansas City are investigating a homicide in the 11500 block of Holiday Drive. The fatal shooting happened shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday evening. Police say a man was found in the parking lot of an apartment. Emergency responders rendered aid to him,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Topeka man charged with rape of 14 year old

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A 19-year-old Topeka man is in custody and has been charged with rape following an “incident” in the southwest part of Shawnee County, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives arrested Anthony D. Rodriguez, 19, on Tuesday, March 15, around 4 p.m. following an investigation into a sexual offense that took […]
TOPEKA, KS

